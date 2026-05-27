Richmond District Traffic Alert Update: Double lane closures on I-95 near Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights and Richmond boundaries

Update (May 27): Due to weather, the double lane closure schedule has shifted to May 28-June 2 as follows:

Chesterfield County/City of Colonial Heights

9 p.m. Sunday, May 31, through 6 a.m. Monday, June 1, between mile markers 53 and 57, roughly near Southpark Boulevard and Route 620 (Woods Edge Road).

Chesterfield County/City of Richmond

9 p.m. Thursday, May 28, through 6 a.m. Friday, May 29, between mile markers 68 and 72, roughly near Route 150 (Chippenham Parkway) and Maury Street/Commerce Road.

9 p.m. Monday, June 1, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, between mile markers 68 and 72, roughly near Route 150 (Chippenham Parkway) and Maury Street/Commerce Road.

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RICHMOND – Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close two northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 95 (I-‑95) nightly Tuesday–Thursday, May 26-28, near Chesterfield County and the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights boundaries for digital message sign structure installations. Work will occur as follows:

Chesterfield County/City of Colonial Heights

9 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, between mile markers 53 and 57 roughly near Southpark Boulevard and Route 620 (Woods Edge Road).

Chesterfield County/City of Richmond

9 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, through 6 a.m. Thursday, May 28, between mile markers 68 and 72 roughly near Route 150 (Chippenham Parkway) and Maury Street/Commerce Road.

Drivers should slow down and focus on the road when traveling through work zones.

This work is part of a $4.2M improvement project to enhance safety, efficiency, and traffic flow by installing overhead dynamic message signs at multiple locations along I-95. The project started during Summer 2024 and should be completed by this summer.

Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center online or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623), if they have questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.