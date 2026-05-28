The Legacy Line Named in Georgia’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies by The Technology Association of Georgia

Laron Walker, CEO of The Legacy Line, pictured center with representatives from the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) at the Georgia Technology Summit.

We believe storytelling is one of the most powerful technologies in the world, and we are proud to continue pushing the boundaries of how culture and innovation intersect.” — Laron Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of The Legacy Line.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legacy Line, the culture-forward technology and lifestyle company transforming storytelling into immersive experiences, has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) during the 2026 Georgia Technology Summit in April. The Atlanta-based company also received the event’s Best Display Award, further highlighting The Legacy Line’s standout presence, creativity, and innovation.The recognition places The Legacy Line among a select group of companies driving innovation and shaping the future of technology, business, and culture across the state. Powered by Memik Inc., The Legacy Line was recognized for its groundbreaking work at the intersection of technology, storytelling, augmented reality, culture, and commerce.Known for transforming historic and cultural storytelling into interactive home décor and collectible experiences, The Legacy Line has emerged as a leader in blending innovation with cultural preservation. Through augmented reality-enabled products and partnerships with influential archives, estates, and cultural institutions, the company is creating new ways for audiences to engage with history and legacy in everyday spaces.“This recognition is an incredible honor and a reflection of the vision, creativity, and purpose driving everything we do at The Legacy Line,” said Laron Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of The Legacy Line. “To not only be recognized as one of Georgia’s most innovative companies, but also receive the Best Display Award, speaks to our team’s commitment to creating experiences that are both impactful and unforgettable."TAG’s annual Top 10 recognition highlights companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, market impact, and contributions to Georgia’s growing technology ecosystem. Companies are evaluated based on the degree of innovation, financial impact, likelihood of success, and their role in elevating Georgia as a leader in technology and innovation.The announcement follows continued momentum for The Legacy Line, including strategic collaborations and cultural initiatives designed to bridge technology, education, history, sports, entertainment, and social impact. Most recently, the company expanded its work through partnerships connected to the estates of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers, as well as collaborations tied to the Ernest C. Withers Collection, further solidifying its role in preserving and activating cultural legacy for future generations.As The Legacy Line continues to grow, the company remains focused on building innovative experiences that connect audiences to the people, moments, and movements that have shaped American culture while creating new opportunities for education, engagement, and economic empowerment.About The Legacy LineThe Legacy Line, a Memik Inc. company, is a lifestyle and home décor brand that transforms storytelling into everyday art. Through partnerships with archives, cultural icons, and legacy storytellers, along with the use of Augmented Reality to deepen engagement, the brand brings powerful historical narratives into homes, classrooms, museums, and communities.Memik Inc. is a participant in Invest Atlanta’s Startup Growth Loan Program, an initiative supporting technology-forward companies driving culture, creativity, and economic impact. Upcoming initiatives through The Legacy Line include collaborative educational and cultural programming with nonprofit organization Time2Give and the Andrew Young Foundation designed to empower youth through innovation, storytelling, leadership, and cultural exploration.For more information about The Legacy Line, visit www.thelegacyline.co

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