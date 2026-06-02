Taste-to-Ace Launches on Kickstarter: A Card Deck Designed to Make Coffee Tasting More Approachable

Taste-to-Ace: Cards About Coffee is a 56-card coffee tasting reference deck

A premium deck of playing cards crafted to help coffee lovers decode flavor, sharpen sensory skills, and turn everyday sips into a journey of discovery.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three years of design, testing, and refinement, Art of Caffeination today announced the launch of Taste-to-Ace: Cards About Coffee on Kickstarter. A premium 56-card deck created to make coffee tasting less intimidating, while helping everyday drinkers to better understand flavor, build confidence, and engage more deeply with what’s in their cup.Following the success of its first deck, Sip-to-Suit, Taste-to-Ace takes a deeper dive into the fundamentals of coffee tasting. The deck combines clear visual design with practical guidance, offering an approachable alternative to traditional coffee education that removes the intimidation often associated with tasting terminology and complex flavor charts.Each card presents bite-sized insights, visual prompts, and guided tasting cues to help users identify and articulate what they’re experiencing in the cup. At the core of the system is the “Flavor Trail”, which is a unique 3×3 card sequence that functions as an intuitive map for navigating flavor, from broad impressions to more precise observations.Taste-to-Ace is available in two editions: a Reserve Edition printed on premium casino-grade paper stock, and a Waterproof Edition produced on durable PVC for use in hands-on brewing environments. Both are designed for versatility, serving as tools for learning, reference, and casual play.The Reserve Edition will be produced in a single print run as a Kickstarter exclusive and will not be available at retail following the campaign. The Waterproof Edition, however, is planned for ongoing availability and will remain in retail after the Kickstarter concludes.Designed by industrial designer Vincent Lam, the deck reflects a focus on usability and purposeful visual learning. With over 25 years of experience designing consumer and medical products, Lam brings a structured, user-centered approach to simplifying complex information into accessible visual formats.“Taste-to-Ace isn’t just about identifying flavor notes,” said Lam. “It’s about building confidence, enjoying the process of discovery, and giving people a clearer way to engage with what they taste without intimidation.”Whether used at home, in a café, or during a cupping session, Taste-to-Ace offers a practical and engaging way to better understand coffee, one card at a time.Visit our Kickstarter Campaign Download Press Images Visit our Website About Art of CaffeinationArt of Caffeination is a Texas-based design studio focused on creating thoughtfully crafted tools that make coffee more approachable and engaging. Founded by Vincent Lam, the studio blends industrial design principles with coffee education to develop products that prioritize clarity, usability, and visual learning.Following the success of its first Kickstarter project, Sip-to-Suit, Art of Caffeination continues its mission with Taste-to-Ace, bringing together design, education, and coffee culture in a format that welcomes both beginners and enthusiasts.

Kickstarter 2026 Campaign Launch Video - Taste-to-Ace

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