ICYMI: CalMatters Highlights State Sen. Anna Caballero’s Experience, Working-Class Roots in CA State Treasurer Race

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent CalMatters article on the race for California State Treasurer highlights State Senator Anna Caballero as a longtime public servant with deep experience in housing, economic development, and state government leadership. The article shows a clear contrast between Caballero’s working class roots and depth of experience, and that of her wealthy opponent, Eleni Kounalakis.Among the key takeaways from the piece:“For state Sen. Anna Caballero…the better option is a wily elected official from a working class community with experience running a government bureaucracy.”“A longtime state legislator who served as Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency secretary under former Gov. Jerry Brown…”“Pointing to her work on housing policy and rural economic development, she said everything in her legislative career ‘relates back to what’s in the treasurer’s office.’”And unlike her opponent, Caballero said: “I’m not on a stepping stone up to something else.”The CalMatters piece also noted Caballero’s focus on affordable housing, rural economic opportunity, renewable energy innovation, and public-private partnerships to strengthen California’s economy.Read the full CalMatters article here: https://calmatters.org/politics/2026/05/california-treasurer-election-2026/ Born into a family of copper miners, Caballero learned from a young age the value of hard work and making every dollar count. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.More about Caballero’s plans can be found on her web site at: https://www.annaforcalifornia.com/ Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations, and everyday Californians.###

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