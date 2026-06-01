Modern Pest Services Encourages New England Homeowners to Protect Pollinators While Managing Harmful Pests

Modern Pest educating residents about the critical role pollinators play in maintaining healthy ecosystems and food supplies

Honeybees and bumblebees are essential pollinators supporting local agriculture and biodiversity. We help homeowners understand protecting them and when professional pest management is needed.” — Daniel Smith for Modern Pest Services

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Pest Services is helping homeowners across New England better understand the important difference between beneficial pollinators and nuisance stinging insects as bee, wasp, and hornet activity increases during the summer months.With gardens blooming and outdoor activities in full swing, many homeowners mistakenly identify all buzzing insects as dangerous pests. Modern Pest Services is launching a seasonal awareness initiative to educate residents about the critical role pollinators play in maintaining healthy ecosystems and food supplies.“Not every buzzing insect is a threat,” said Daniel Smith for Modern Pest Services. “Honeybees and bumblebees are essential pollinators that support local agriculture and biodiversity. Our goal is to help homeowners understand which insects should be protected and when professional pest management may be necessary.”According to the company’s educational materials, pollinators such as honeybees and bumblebees are generally fuzzy, flower-focused, and non-aggressive unless directly threatened. These beneficial insects are commonly found around garden beds, flowering trees, and clover patches where they help pollinate plants that sustain both local ecosystems and human food sources.The company notes there are exceptions to the rule, such as carpenter bees. While they are beneficial pollinators and closely resemble bumblebees, carpenter bees can become structural pests when they bore into wooden decks, fascia boards, and trim to create nests. In these cases, professional management may be necessary to prevent property damage.In contrast, structural pests such as yellowjackets, paper wasps, and hornets tend to be smooth-bodied and can be highly aggressive—especially when their nests are disturbed or approached. These scavenging insects are often attracted to sugary drinks, trash, and human food. They frequently build nests in wall voids, under eaves, and in high-traffic outdoor areas, increasing the likelihood of defensive behavior, painful stings, and, in some cases, structural concerns for homeowners.Modern Pest Services advises homeowners to:*Give pollinators space and avoid disturbing active bee populations*Plant pollinator-friendly flowers and reduce unnecessary pesticide use*Exercise caution around wasp and hornet nests*Contact pest management professionals when stinging insects create safety risks near homes, patios, or walkwaysThe company emphasizes that responsible pest control should focus on protecting beneficial insects whenever possible while safely managing aggressive species that threaten people, pets, or property.“Protecting pollinators and managing stinging pests can go hand in hand, ” Smith added. “Professional identification is key to ensuring that homeowners are addressing real threats without harming the insects that our environment depends on.”For more information about pollinator awareness and pest management services in New England, visit Modern Pest Services official website.###About Modern Pest ServicesModern Pest Services provides advanced pest management solutions that go beyond quick fixes. Our approach combines proactive prevention with eco-conscious practices, ensuring long-term protection for your property. We utilize the latest technology, safest methods, and environmentally responsible products to safeguard your home or business. Every solution is customized to your needs, delivering peace of mind and a pest-free environment you can trust. Find out more here.

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