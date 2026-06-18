BAYE London Redefines Sustainable Swimwear Through Luxury, Longevity, and Thoughtful Design

BAYE London Cape Town Protea Halter Bikini Baye London Florida Palm Collection Baye London Broderie Swimsuit White

BAYE London - a swimwear brand rooted in quality, longevity, and timeless design.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a fashion landscape increasingly shaped by fast trends and disposable clothing, BAYE London is taking a more considered approach to sustainability - one rooted in quality, longevity, and timeless design.Founded by South African-born designer Kerry Sykes , the brand creates luxury swimwear and resortwear designed to feel as beautiful as it looks, while lasting far beyond a single season.“At BAYE London, we believe true sustainability starts with creating pieces women genuinely love wearing again and again,” says Sykes. “Luxury should feel effortless, flattering, and timeless - not disposable.”Where Fabric Meets FunctionAt the heart of BAYE London’s collections is premium Italian Carvico fabric, made using regenerated ECONYLnylon - a high-performance material created from recycled waste. The result is a fabric that delivers both luxury and performance. Soft, smooth, and breathable against the skin, it offers excellent stretch, gentle compression, and long-lasting shape retention - allowing each piece to move comfortably with the body.Engineered for real life, the fabric is resistant to chlorine, seawater, sunscreen oils, and sand, ensuring that swimwear maintains its color, structure, and refined finish over time.Each garment is lined with ultra-soft fabric that remains opaque when wet, providing confidence and comfort in every setting - from poolside relaxation to coastal travel and resort living.Sustainability Through LongevityWhile material innovation plays a role, BAYE London’s approach to sustainability extends further. The brand is built on the belief that garments designed to last - both in quality and style - are inherently more sustainable.Rather than creating trend-driven pieces intended for short-term wear, BAYE London focuses on timeless silhouettes, versatile resortwear, and carefully considered design that encourages women to return to their swimwear season after season.“Sustainability is not only about how something is made,” says Sykes. “It’s about creating pieces that become part of your life - pieces you pack again and again because they fit beautifully and feel incredible to wear.” Collection Designed for Modern TravelInspired by Kerry’s global journey across Cape Town, London, and Florida, BAYE London’s collections reflect a lifestyle built around travel, coastal living, and effortless style.From statement one-piece swimsuits and refined bikinis to sarongs, kimonos, and lightweight cover-ups, each piece is designed to transition seamlessly from beach to bar, from daytime relaxation to evening moments.The collections - including Cape Town Protea, Florida Palm, and London Broderie - feature bespoke prints and curated color palettes that allow for effortless mixing and matching, creating a cohesive resort wardrobe for modern travellers.An Invitation to Experience Better SwimwearAs the summer season approaches in the United States, BAYE London invites customers to discover swimwear designed with intention - where luxury, performance, and longevity come together.Customers shopping online can enjoy 10% off their first order, while every swimsuit purchase includes a complimentary BAYE London wet bag. The website also features a detailed size guide, with each garment designed and cut to ensure a confident fit.Explore and shop online at www.bayelondon.com About BAYE LondonBAYE London is a female-founded swimwear and resortwear brand created by Kerry Sykes. Inspired by global travel and coastal living, the brand combines premium Italian fabrics, flattering silhouettes, and timeless design to create pieces that are elegant, versatile, and made to last.

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