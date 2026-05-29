Amba and Verve Senior Living Announce Three-Year Agreement to Deliver Passive Monitoring Across Canadian Communities

Verve Senior Living is partnering with technology company Amba to offer proactive, passive health monitoring for its residents, including those at Don Mills Retirement Residence in North York, Ontario. Amba provides passive monitoring and real-time health insights that help senior living communities deliver more proactive, personalised care. Verve Senior Living is one of Canada's leading retirement living operators, with over 25 communities across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Partnership to drive stronger clinical, operational, and resident outcomes across Verve’s portfolio

Verve represents everything we built Amba for: a genuine commitment to residents' well-being, a high standard of clinical care, and a leadership team that wants to know earlier, not react later.” — Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amba, a technology company focused on improving care for older adults through proactive, passive monitoring, today announced a three-year agreement with Verve Senior Living to provide real-time health insights to resident support teams across its portfolio of retirement residences. The agreement covers all levels of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care.

Amba passively monitors changes in residents’ sleep, mobility, behavior, and physiology, surfacing real-time proactive alerts, actionable updates, and intuitive dashboard summaries for care teams. The agreement is Amba’s most significant enterprise partnership in Canada to date.

The partnership will begin at the Don Mills and Holland Gardens Retirement Residences in Toronto, with a full portfolio rollout to other Verve residences planned by the end of 2026. Amba’s evidence-based data tracks core metrics related to resident health, including falls, unplanned hospitalizations, staffing, and contract labour spend.

“At Verve, we are always looking for ways to strengthen our care and give our teams better tools to support residents,” said Verve Senior Living Chief Operating Officer Scott Quinney. “We are confident that Amba’s platform for the whole care continuum will help in what matters most: better outcomes for our residents and the teams who care for them.”

Verve Senior Living operates over 25 retirement residences across four Canadian provinces (Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan), providing care and accommodation to thousands of residents. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Verve is known for its commitment to resident well-being, clinical excellence, and continuous innovation in senior care.

Amba’s evidence-backed reports on sleep, activity levels, and overall health address a broad range of use cases, including fall prevention, medication dispensing, and incontinence monitoring. Through discreet sensors that operate without cameras or wearables, senior living operators rely on Amba for early disease detection, chronic condition management, and improved clinical decision-making. This has a significant positive impact on the lives of older adults, typically delivering a 67% reduction in hospitalizations, a 78% reduction in missed medications, and a 50% reduction in falls in the first year of use.

“Verve represents everything we built Amba for: a genuine commitment to the well-being of residents, a high standard of clinical care, and a leadership team that wants to know earlier, not react later. A portfolio-wide partnership with one of Canada’s most respected senior living operators is a significant moment for Amba, and one we are proud of. We look forward to proving the impact alongside their teams,” said Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba.

Hamilton founded Amba in 2017 to address challenges he encountered while caring for his aging father, and it became clear that other caregivers could benefit from the same solution.

“With care teams already under significant pressure, Amba is here to guide them with real-time updates, enabling earlier intervention and better outcomes,” added Hamilton.

About Amba

Amba provides passive monitoring and real-time health insights that help senior living communities deliver more proactive, personalised care. Using discreet sensors and clinical oversight, Amba enables early detection, supports care teams, and improves operational efficiency while preserving resident independence and dignity.

For more information, visit www.amba.co

About Verve Senior Living

Verve Senior Living is one of Canada's leading retirement living operators, with over 25 communities across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Verve provides a full continuum of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, underpinned by a commitment to resident well-being, exceptional dining, and life enrichment programming. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Verve has been reinventing senior living for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.verveseniorliving.com

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