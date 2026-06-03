Liverpool YA Fantasy Author Brice Mbonde Honored at NYC Big Book Award Ceremony for Epic 'Sower, Gon’s Infinity'

NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author Brice Mbonde at NYC Big Book Award Ceremony NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Book Sower, Gon's Infinity

England's Brice Mbonde Travels to the States to Walk the Red Carpet and Be Honored on Stage for His Win in the Young Adult Category for the NYC Big Book Award.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Young Adult fantasy author Brice Mbonde recently attended the prestigious NYC Big Book Award dinner and ceremony this past month to officially accept his award as a Distinguished Favorite in the Young Adult Fiction category for his breakout sequel, Sower, Gon’s Infinity.The NYC Big Book Award is an international competition judged by experts from all aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, and librarians. Mbonde’s recognition highlights his rising status as a powerful new voice in high-fantasy literature, celebrated for his intricate world-building, deep mythological themes, and emotionally resonant characters.Published by Hasmark Publishing, Sower, Gon’s Infinity has captivated both readers and literary critics. The prestigious literary outlet Printed Word Reviews praised the book as a "bigger, bolder" sequel that masterfully elevates the stakes of the series. In their official review, Printed Word Reviews noted:"If the first installment of Brice Mbonde's saga was an introduction to a hero's burden, Sower: Gon's Infinity is the explosion of his world... Mbonde takes a 'kitchen sink' approach to mythology, blending various traditions into a high-fantasy landscape... While the plot is dense with artifacts and ancient rivalries, Mbonde never loses sight of the theme of inner peace."The award-winning novel continues the gripping journey of Apollon Sower, transitioning him from a hunted orphan into a key player in a global power struggle against cosmic threats and internal darkness.Sower, Gon`s Infinity“An exciting second instalment of the adventures of the demi-god Apollon Sower. Fans of Brice Mbonde’s first novel will love this fast-paced and riotous story. Drawing on multiple mythic traditions, Gon’s Infinity creates a rich and vibrant fantasy world.”~ Dr Zoe LambertLecturer in Creative Writing and Author“Gon’s Infinity is an entertaining story about a young orphan and his friends, who are all demigods. They have to solve a mystery and locate certain objects to save themselves from death and destruction. This is a great read and full of adventure.”~ Judy O’BeirnPresident of Hasmark Publishing InternationalThe NYC Big Book Award success follows the stellar critical reception of Mbonde’s debut novel in the series, Apollon Sower and the Ensorcelled Scroll. Lauded by Printed Word Reviews as a "triumphant start to the Sower Saga," the debut was celebrated for balancing classical "Chosen One" tropes with a visceral, high-stakes magical system. In its review of the first book, Printed Word Reviews stated:"Mbonde's world-building shines... It is a story about finding identity when your very nature is deemed a curse. For readers who crave epic battles, mythical creatures, and a protagonist who has to earn every inch of his growth, this is a must-read."Reflecting on his honor at the NYC Big Book Award dinner, Mbonde expressed profound gratitude for the recognition of his work and the growing community of readers championing the Sower saga. With two critically acclaimed books establishing a rich, socio-politically complex universe, Mbonde continues to solidify his place as a must-read author for fantasy enthusiasts worldwide.Both Sower, Gon’s Infinity and Apollon Sower and the Ensorcelled Scroll are available now through major online retailers and bookstores.For more information on the books, or to read the full critical reviews, visit Printed Word Reviews - Sower, Gon's Infinity and Printed Word Reviews - Apollon Sower and the Ensorcelled Scroll at http://PrintedWordReviews.com

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