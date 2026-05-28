VIP Hospitality Group Announces Transformation of EVEN Hotel Eugene into Courtyard by Marriott Eugene Downtown

Exterior of the Courtyard by Marriott Eugene Downtown Courtyard by Marriott Eugene Downtown Exterior

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Hospitality Group is pleased to announce the rebranding and extensive renovation of the former EVEN Hotel Eugene into the new Courtyard by Marriott Eugene Downtown, scheduled to officially open in June 2026.The transformation marks a significant investment in Eugene’s downtown hospitality landscape, bringing the trusted Courtyard by Marriott experience to the heart of the city. The conversion includes fully renovated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, upgraded amenities, and new food and beverage offerings designed to serve both travelers and the local community.As part of the renovation, the hotel will introduce Crate Market, offering convenient quick bites, grab-and-go snacks, freshly brewed Starbucks coffee, and everyday essentials. Guests will also enjoy The Bistro by Marriott, Courtyard’s signature restaurant and bar concept, serving breakfast, dinner, cocktails, and specialty beverages in a modern and welcoming atmosphere.“Our vision for this property is to create a refreshed, elevated guest experience that aligns with the evolving needs of today’s travelers while contributing to the continued growth of downtown Eugene,” said a spokesperson for VIP Hospitality Group. “We are excited to bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Eugene and provide guests with modern accommodations, enhanced amenities, and exceptional hospitality.”The newly renovated hotel will cater to business travelers, university visitors, sports groups, concertgoers, and leisure guests seeking a central location with contemporary accommodations and Marriott’s globally recognized standards of service.Conveniently located at 2133 Centennial Plaza in Eugene, Oregon, the hotel is the closest hotel to Autzen Stadium and is within walking distance to the Eugene Science Center, Cuthbert Amphitheater, Alton Baker Park, and Pre's Trail, offering guests easy access to some of Eugene’s most iconic destinations and outdoor attractions.Reservations are now open for online booking ahead of the hotel’s anticipated June 2026 opening.About VIP Hospitality GroupVIP Hospitality Group is a hospitality ownership and management company focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences through strategic hotel development, operations, and property management across the Pacific Northwest.

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