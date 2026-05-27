Indra Energy Celebrates Third Season as Champion Sustainability Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins® Penguins Pledge

Indra Energy is proud to announce the successful completion of its third season as a Champion Sustainability Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins® Penguins Pledge

We’ve been able to reach thousands of homeowners across Pennsylvania and beyond, empowering them to make the shift toward a more sustainable, carbon-neutral future” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a leading supplier of renewable energy solutions , is proud to announce the successful completion of its third season as a Champion Sustainability Partner of the Pittsburgh PenguinsPenguins Pledge. This milestone marks the conclusion of another full partnership term between Indra Energy and the Penguins organization, reinforcing a shared commitment to a greener future for the Greater Pittsburgh area.Since joining the Penguins Pledge, the Penguins’ premier sustainability initiative, three seasons ago, Indra Energy has been at the forefront of the team’s mission to reduce environmental impact. As a Champion Sustainability Partner, Indra Energy focused on bridging the gap between professional sports and environmental stewardship, successfully raising significant awareness of sustainable solutions. “Completing our third season with the Penguins Pledge is a proud moment for Indra Energy,” said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. “By partnering with a world-class organization like the Pittsburgh Penguins, we’ve been able to reach thousands of homeowners across Pennsylvania and beyond, empowering them to make the shift toward a more sustainable, carbon-neutral future.”Key Highlights from the 2025-2026 Partnership Season:Green Tree Initiative: Indra Energy continued its impactful tree donation program, tying environmental restoration directly to the excitement of the game and contributing to reforestation efforts.Sustainability Leadership: As a Champion-level partner, Indra Energy collaborated with other mission-aligned organizations to promote sustainability within the PPG Paints Arena and the community.Community Education: Through campaigns and in-arena activities, Indra Energy provided fans with actionable insights on how to reduce their carbon footprint through Green Tree renewable energy plans.The Penguins Pledge aims to create a sustainable ecosystem within professional sports, and Indra Energy’s multi-year involvement has been a cornerstone of that evolution.About Indra Energy:Indra Energy is a leading independent retail energy supplier offering electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers across the Northeast and Midwest. With a focus on sustainability and community impact, Indra Energy’s plans are designed to provide consumers with easy access to renewable energy sources, helping to build a more resilient and eco-friendly power grid.

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