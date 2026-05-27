Peachtree Pest Control Team Members Honored with 2026 NPMA Impact Awards

Peachtree Pest Control's NPMA Women's Forum 2026 Impact Award Winners Kanisha Lang and Dominique Carballo

Kanisha Lang and Dominique Carballo recognized for their leadership, service, and contributions to the pest management industry.

Kanisha and Dominique have made a tremendous impact in very different roles, and we are incredibly proud to see their hard work and dedication recognized at the industry level.” — Bryan Cummings, President of Peachtree Pest Control

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peachtree Pest Control is proud to recognize Kanisha Lang, HR Coordinator, and Dominique Carballo, Service Professional, as recipients of the 2026 NPMA Impact Award for Women in Pest Management. The award celebrates women making meaningful contributions to the pest management industry through leadership, service, innovation, and professional excellence.Lang joined Peachtree Pest Control three years ago as a Customer Service Representative before transitioning into the company’s Human Resources department as a recruiter. Through her dedication, strong interpersonal skills, and commitment to employee development, she was recently promoted to HR Coordinator, where she continues to play an important role in supporting and growing the Peachtree team.Carballo has been with Peachtree Pest Control for one year as a Service Professional and has quickly made an impact through her professionalism, customer care, and commitment to delivering exceptional service. Her work ethic and positive attitude have made her a valued member of the Peachtree team and a strong representative of the industry.This year, sixteen women from the Anticimex family of companies were recognized as part of the 2026 cohort of award recipients, highlighting the organization’s continued commitment to supporting and advancing women throughout the pest management industry.“Kanisha and Dominique represent the passion, determination, and customer-first mindset that are so important to our company culture,” said Bryan Cummings, President of Peachtree Pest Control. “Both of these women have made a tremendous impact in very different roles, and we are incredibly proud to see their hard work and dedication recognized at the industry level. They each bring a unique energy and professionalism to our team that makes Peachtree stronger every day.”Founded in 1976, Peachtree Pest Control has provided reliable, professional pest control services for over 50 years. The company is committed to protecting what matters most, homes, businesses, and communities while giving back to the neighborhoods it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.