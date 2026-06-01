Cresa Portland Expands Integrated Real Estate Platform Through Strategic Merger with BC Group

Cresa's team includes more than 1,000 professionals who come together to integrate their expertise in the name of empowering occupiers to make their businesses better. Blake St. Onge is an Executive Managing Principal and Market Leader with Cresa. Cresa is the world's leading global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Sean Heaton is an Executive Managing Principal and Market Leader with Cresa. Bob Beauchemin is the Founder and President of BC Group.

Merger strengthens project management, owner’s representation, and occupier advisory capabilities across the Pacific Northwest

We're now a strategic advisor guiding clients from initial strategy to project execution and occupancy. Adding BC Group significantly expands project delivery and owner’s representation capabilities.” — Blake St. Onge, Executive Managing Principal

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cresa Portland, the world’s largest occupier-focused commercial real estate advisory firm, today announced the strategic merger of Portland-based owner’s representation for development and construction management firm BC Group into Cresa Portland, significantly expanding the firm’s integrated real estate services platform throughout the Pacific Northwest.The merger brings together two highly respected organizations with a shared commitment to client advocacy, strategic execution, and delivering measurable business outcomes through real estate. BC Group has built a strong reputation across Oregon and the broader region for its expertise in owner’s representation, development management, construction management, capital project oversight, and delivering complex projects for corporate, healthcare, housing, industrial, and institutional clients.By joining forces, Cresa Portland further strengthens its ability to provide clients with a fully integrated suite of services spanning transaction management, project management, workplace strategy, labor analytics, portfolio optimization, site selection, capital planning, and owner’s representation.The combined platform positions Cresa Portland as one of the region’s most comprehensive occupier-focused commercial real estate advisory firms.“This is a strategic move that strengthens our ability to serve clients at every stage of the real estate lifecycle,” said Sean Heaton, Managing Principal at Cresa Portland. “BC Group has an outstanding reputation for project leadership, trusted advisory services, and execution excellence. Their expertise enhances our ability to deliver integrated solutions that help organizations make smarter real estate decisions, reduce risk, control costs, and create more value from their facilities and workplace investments.”The merger reflects growing demand from occupiers seeking a single strategic partner capable of aligning real estate, development, workplace, construction, and operational objectives under one advisory platform.“Today’s clients expect more than transactional support — they want a strategic advisor that can seamlessly guide them from initial portfolio strategy through project execution and occupancy,” said Blake St. Onge, Managing Principal at Cresa Portland. “The addition of BC Group significantly expands our project delivery and owner’s representation capabilities while reinforcing our commitment to providing conflict-free, occupier-only advisory services. Together, we are creating a stronger platform that delivers exceptional outcomes for our clients across office, industrial, healthcare, life sciences, and mission-critical environments.”BC Group’s leadership and team members will integrate into Cresa Portland’s growing regional platform, bringing decades of experience managing complex capital projects and advising organizations through transformative real estate initiatives.“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for both our clients and our people,” said Bob Beauchemin, Principal at BC Group. “Cresa’s occupier-focused model, national platform, and collaborative culture align perfectly with how we have always approached client service. By combining our development, project management and owner’s representation services and expertise with Cresa’s broader advisory capabilities, we can provide clients with deeper resources, broader market intelligence, and a more comprehensive approach to solving complex real estate challenges.”The merger comes at a time of continued evolution across the commercial real estate industry as organizations reassess workplace strategy, operational efficiency, construction costs, supply chain pressures, and long-term occupancy needs.With expanded capabilities and a growing multidisciplinary team, Cresa Portland is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate increasingly complex real estate decisions with integrated, data-driven solutions that align business strategy with physical space.The combined organization will continue serving clients throughout Portland, the Pacific Northwest, and nationally through Cresa’s global platform.About CresaCresa is the world’s largest occupier-focused commercial real estate firm, providing unbiased, conflict-free advisory services exclusively to tenants and occupiers. Services include transaction management, project management, workplace strategy, labor analytics, lease administration, capital markets, and portfolio solutions. With offices across North America and global partnerships worldwide, Cresa delivers integrated real estate solutions that align business strategy, workplace performance, and financial outcomes.About BC GroupBC Group is a Portland-based development and construction owner’s representation and project management firm known for delivering strategic oversight and execution for complex commercial real estate and construction projects. The firm has advised clients across housing, healthcare, hospitality, corporate, industrial, and institutional sectors, helping organizations successfully manage capital investments, mitigate risk, and achieve project goals.

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