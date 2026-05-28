Aptia Adds PTO Exchange to Aptia Amplify Partners Giving Employers a New Way to Unlock the Value of Unused Paid Time Off

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PTO Exchange’s flexible benefits platform joins Aptia Amplify Partners, helping employers reduce PTO liabilities, strengthen retention and empower employees.

By adding PTO Exchange to Aptia Amplify Partners, we're making it easier for clients to help employees turn unused PTO into what matters most. ” — Shaun Scott, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , a leading U.S. employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, today announced that PTO Exchange has joined Aptia Amplify Partners, the company’s curated ecosystem of pre-integrated third-party solutions that give employers simpler access to high-impact employee benefits.PTO Exchange is the first benefits platform that allows employees to self-direct the value of their unused paid time off for personal needs and philanthropic causes that matter most to them. Employees can convert accrued PTO into retirement contributions, HSA funding, student loan and tuition payments, emergency cash, charitable donations to more than 1.7 million nonprofits, travel and other voluntary benefits. The platform helps employers increase engagement, strengthen retention and reinforce a positive workplace culture while reducing balance sheet liabilities, all with no incremental increase to HR spend. PTO Exchange is SOC 2-certified and integrates with leading payroll systems for quick and easy implementation.“Employers want benefits that drive measurable impact without adding cost or complexity, and PTO Exchange helps meet that need,” said Shaun Scott, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptia. “By adding PTO Exchange to Aptia Amplify Partners, we’re making it easier for clients to help employees turn unused PTO into what matters most—retirement savings, debt reduction, healthcare expenses or giving back—while reducing PTO liabilities and strengthening retention.”PTO Exchange reports that more than 765 million vacation days go unused in the United States each year, representing roughly $1 trillion in accrued value. For employees, it represents compensation they have earned but cannot fully access. For employers, that unused time creates a growing liability on the balance sheet. PTO Exchange solves both sides of that equation. Eighty-three percent of workers say they are interested in converting their PTO into other forms of value, and 70% say having a flexible leave benefit would make them feel more valued by their employer. By giving employees the ability to redirect unused time toward retirement savings, debt reduction, giving or travel, employers gain a differentiated recruiting and retention tool that requires no additional workload for HR or IT teams.Through Aptia Amplify, Aptia clients will gain access to PTO Exchange via simplified contracting, seamless integration and embedded engagement content built into AptiaOne. The platform is designed for fast deployment with minimal data requirements and connects directly with existing payroll systems."PTO is the only Total Rewards benefit that's a true earned asset—accrued through work itself. Yet it's chronically underutilized for the same reason, which is why they're asking for more flexibility in how they can use what they've already earned," said Rob Whalen, CEO of PTO Exchange. "Partnering with Aptia through Amplify makes it easier for employers to offer that choice at scale. Together, we can help organizations turn unused PTO into outcomes employees care about—financial wellness, education, healthcare, travel or charitable giving—through a secure platform that’s designed for fast implementation and high engagement.”PTO Exchange joins a growing roster of Amplify Partners spanning well-being, condition management, mental health, financial wellness and more. Aptia plans to continue expansion of the program to more than a dozen integrated solutions by the end of 2026.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Connect with Aptia on our website or LinkedIn About PTO ExchangePTO Exchange is the only patented, IRS-compliant benefit exchange platform that converts unused earned PTO into meaningful financial outcomes for employees. It includes retirement savings, HSA contributions, emergency funds, student loan payments, charitable giving, and more, at no net cost to the employer. Trusted by 150+ organizations, PTO Exchange delivers measurable results: a 98.8% client retention rate and 54.7% lower turnover among platform users. The platform is SOC I and SOC II Type 2 certified and compliant in all 50 states. Clients include Fairway Mortgage, Howard Brown Health, Agile Defense, UCare, Praxis Engineering, STRATACACHE, Legacy Community Health, and others. Where Unused Time Becomes Unlimited Possibility. Learn more at ptoexchange.com

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