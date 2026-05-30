Author Ani Retak Unveils 'Breathe Wisely': A Self-Help Guide on Breath and Nervous System Awareness

Breathe Wisely Book Cover

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breathe Wisely , the latest self-help book by author Ani Retak , is now available on Amazon, offering readers a practical and science-based exploration of how breathing influences the nervous system, emotional balance, energy, and overall well-being. The book combines accessible explanations with guided practices designed to help readers better understand the connection between the body and mind through conscious breathing.With growing interest in mindfulness, stress management, and holistic wellness, Breathe Wisely presents a grounded approach that focuses on one of the body’s most constant functions. The book explains how breathing patterns shape daily experiences and how small shifts in awareness can create meaningful physical and emotional changes.AvailabilityThe book is available worldwide in Kindle edition on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Breathe-Wisely-Breathing-alive-thrive-ebook/dp/B0GX313STQ/ A Practical Guide to Understanding the BodyIn Breathe Wisely, Ani Retak introduces readers to the body’s internal systems in a way that feels approachable and easy to follow. The book examines how the nervous system responds to stress, why breathing affects emotional states, and how the body converts breath into energy.The content also explores the role of intuition and body awareness. Readers are encouraged to pay closer attention to physical sensations and learn how the body communicates through breath and nervous system responses. The book is written for readers at all levels, including those who are completely new to breathwork and mindfulness practices.Combining Science With Everyday PracticeOne of the key elements that sets Breathe Wisely apart is its combination of educational content and practical exercises. Alongside explanations about breathing and the nervous system, Ani includes guided techniques that readers can apply in daily life.The practices are designed to support calmness, focus, and emotional regulation. They can be incorporated into ordinary routines without requiring extensive time commitments or previous experience. By connecting theory with direct physical experience, the book encourages readers to move beyond intellectual understanding and develop a more personal relationship with their own well-being.“People spend so much of their lives disconnected from their bodies without realizing it,” said Ani Retak, Author of Breathe Wisely. “I wanted this book to help readers understand that breathing is more than an automatic process. It can become a practical tool for awareness, balance, and emotional resilience.”Addressing Modern Stress Through AwarenessAs conversations around mental wellness continue to expand, Breathe Wisely arrives at a time when many people are searching for sustainable ways to manage stress and reconnect with themselves.The book highlights how modern lifestyles often keep the nervous system in a heightened state of tension. Through conscious breathing practices, readers can learn techniques that support relaxation and improve awareness of their physical and emotional responses.Ani presents these ideas in clear and simple language, making the material accessible to a broad audience. Readers interested in mindfulness, self-development, wellness, and emotional health may find the book especially valuable. Breathe Wisely is currently available for purchase on Amazon. Here is a recent article published about the book About Ani RetakAni Retak is an author focused on exploring the relationship between breathing, the nervous system, emotional awareness, and personal well-being. Through practical guidance and accessible explanations, Ani aims to help readers build a deeper understanding of how the body and mind work together in everyday life.

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