'Legends in Session with Horace Grant' Wraps Production in Chicago, Releases First Trailer

(L-R) Robert Horry, Horace Grant, and Wally Lockard III tape an episode of “Legends in Session.” Horace Grant (R) poses with “Legends in Session” guest and Hall of Legends inductee Vernon Maxwell (L) during the taping of an episode of the show.

New TV series gears up for highly anticipated first season featuring some of Grant’s closest friends, fiercest rivals, and most respected teammates and coaches.

I’m proud of what we’ve captured, and I can’t wait to share these conversations with the world.” — Horace Grant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filming has officially wrapped on the first season of "Legends in Session with Horace Grant," an all-new television series hosted by four-time NBA champion Horace Grant. Now in post-production, the show will make its highly anticipated debut by the end of the year.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER

Legends in Session with Horace Grant — Official Trailer

The newly released trailer offers a first look at "Legends in Session," showcasing the energy, emotion, and authenticity behind the series. Featuring legendary guests, powerful storytelling, and behind-the-scenes moments, the trailer sets the tone for a show centered on legacy, real conversations, and cultural impact.

“This has been an incredible journey. Sitting down with some of the greatest athletes of our time who I’ve competed with, against, and grown alongside was both humbling and inspiring,” said Grant. “We went beyond stats and highlight reels to really explore their personal stories: the challenges they faced, the lessons they learned, and the moments that defined their careers. Each conversation was unique, honest, and full of insights that I know fans will appreciate. I’m proud of what we’ve captured, and I can’t wait to share these conversations with the world.”

STAR-STUDDED ROSTER OF GUESTS

Bringing together an extraordinary roster of guests, season one will feature some of Grant’s closest friends, fiercest rivals, and most respected teammates and coaches including Phil Jackson, Charles Oakley, Vernon Maxwell, Robert Horry, Bill Cartwright, Kendall Gill, Stacey King, Harvey Grant, and Toni Kukoc. These guests have won a combined 29 NBA championships.

Expanding beyond basketball, the show will also welcome World Series champion and MVP Jose Rijo and 1983 American League Rookie of the Year Ron Kittle.

CELEBRATING LEGENDS, STORIES, AND GIVING BACK

Hosted by Grant, "Legends in Session" is built on three pillars: telling the Stories of a Generation, Honoring Legends, and Giving Back. Each episode unfolds like an NBA game with a pregame, tipoff, four quarters, halftime, and postgame. Guests will share their stories, defining moments, and personal journeys during candid, emotional, and often hilarious conversations.

The show’s values will come vividly to life when Grant inducts his guests into the Hall of Legends, a powerful and personal moment where one legend honors another for what they’ve done and for what they stand for and the inspiration they continue to pass on to the next generation.

In that same spirit, Grant and each guest will give back by signing two pieces of memorabilia on camera. The first will be auctioned off after the episode airs to benefit the guest’s chosen charity. The second is a Charity Jersey, signed by every guest throughout the season and auctioned in the finale to support a cause close to Grant’s heart.

PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION

"Legends in Session" is executive produced by Wally Lockard III of Urban Grind TV, a 30-time award-winning cable television and internationally syndicated media brand based in Chicago, known for its focus on music, sports, entertainment, and culture.

“I’m incredibly thankful to be part of bringing this show to life,” said Lockard III. “Working with Horace has been an absolute pleasure. His passion, insight, and ability to connect with legends from across sports makes this series something truly special. I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

The series was filmed at Urban Grind Studios in Chicago and will air on cable TV in Chicago, with national, streaming, and international distribution through Urban Grind TV’s platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and affiliated networks.

Additional details regarding the show’s premiere and release schedule will be announced soon.

For more information, visit www.legendsinsession.com and follow the show on Instagram for the latest updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and upcoming announcements.

Legends in Session with Horace Grant — Official Trailer

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