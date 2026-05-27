Groth Vineyards & Winery Leans Into a Welcoming, Family-Led Vision of Napa Valley

Groth Vineyards & Winery

From multigenerational tastings to destination weekends, Groth continues to create gatherings rooted in wine, place, and family hospitality.

OAKVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than four decades, Groth Vineyards & Winery has welcomed guests in the same spirit that first brought Dennis and Judy Groth to Oakville: children in tow, friends and neighbors gathered around the table, wines shared, and afternoons spent among the vines.

That enduring sense of hospitality continues to shape the family-owned Oakville winery’s guest experiences, with new and returning offerings designed to bring people together through wine, nature, and meaningful connections.

New this year, Family Table at Groth invites guests of all ages to enjoy time at the winery together. Adults are guided through a curated wine tasting overlooking the estate vineyards, while younger guests are welcomed with seasonal treats and activities of their own, creating a relaxed experience for the whole family.

That same spirit of connection carried into the second annual Camp Groth | Yosemite earlier this summer, where guests gathered for hiking, campfires, shared meals, and Groth wines beneath the Sierra sky. Inspired by the Groth family’s own tradition of outdoor adventure and time spent together, the weekend blended wine country hospitality with the nostalgia of summer camp.

Looking ahead to fall, Groth will continue the season with Reserve by the Sea | A Coastal Return, taking place October 2–4 at The Sea Ranch Lodge. Centered around the release of the winery’s 2023 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, the intimate coastal weekend brings guests together for oceanfront dinners, library tastings, and curated experiences inspired by the Groth family’s longstanding connection to Sea Ranch and Northern California’s rugged coastline.

As Napa Valley continues to evolve, Groth remains grounded in the values that have defined the winery since its founding in 1982: a sense of place, warmth, and an enduring belief in wine’s ability to bring people together.

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