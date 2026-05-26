SANDY PARKER RECEIVES COLLIER COUNTY BAR MEDAL OF HONOR

Sandy Parker, founder and publisher of the nonpartisan civic information platform Sparker’s Soapbox, received the 2026 Medal of Honor from the Collier County Bar Association at its annual Law Day luncheon on May 8. The Medal of Honor recognizes Parker’s “dedication to the spirit of law, exemplification of professionalism, and encouragement of youth throughout Collier County.” Parker was honored for […]

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