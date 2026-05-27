NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $1.8M WALKERBILT PARK IN PENN YAN

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New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley announced the completion of the $1.8 million Walkerbilt Park, a key project supported by the Village of Penn Yan Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The project, which is part of the larger improvements to Penn Yan’s parks and trails network, features a new playground, pavilion, dock/waterfront landing and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible walking path.

“Penn Yan’s dedication to building on its history while embracing its natural assets is an example of how we are all working together to revitalize New York’s downtowns,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, projects like Walkerbilt Park are helping to strengthen local businesses, create vibrant public spaces, celebrate the village’s unique heritage and improve quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The Department of State is proud to support the Village of Penn Yan as it continues to build a stronger, more connected downtown for the future.”

Walkerbilt Park earned its name after the community voted to honor the role the Walkerbilt Company played in the Village’s history. The Walkerbilt Company began as a local sawmill in the late 1800s at the site of the park and grew into a major manufacturer of store fixtures, wood products and building materials, including the Stromberg-Carlson radio cabinets.

The project received funding from the DRI as part of an effort to improve Penn Yan’s parks and trails network, including Walkerbilt and Indian Pines parks. The Walkerbilt Park project is central to the Village’s downtown and provides a key recreational space within its heart. The park features a pavilion that can be used to host events, docking space and waterfront landing for access to the waterfront, ADA accessible walking paths with connections to the downtown, as well as a new playground.

Penn Yan was named the Finger Lakes Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for the third round in 2018. Other DRI winners in the region include Geneva, Batavia, Seneca Falls, Rochester, Newark, Perry, Waterloo and Canandaigua.

In addition to Walkerbilt Park, the following projects are also funded by the DRI in Penn Yan:

Revive the Sampson Theater: The Penn Yan Theatre Company will renovate the Sampson Theater located at 130 East Elm St. Improvements include substantial rehabilitation of the theater, stabilizing this historic community asset.

The Penn Yan Theatre Company will renovate the Sampson Theater located at 130 East Elm St. Improvements include substantial rehabilitation of the theater, stabilizing this historic community asset. Repurpose Struble’s Arcade as Mixed-Use Development: Restore a historic three-story masonry structure as a mixed-use development with commercial spaces and residential units, creating new jobs and drawing new residents to downtown Penn Yan and rendering the iconic property attractive once more.

Restore a historic three-story masonry structure as a mixed-use development with commercial spaces and residential units, creating new jobs and drawing new residents to downtown Penn Yan and rendering the iconic property attractive once more. Install Streetscape Improvements Facilitating Downtown Circulation: Perform streetscape enhancements along Water and Wagener Streets to improve walkability, provide additional on-street parking, and extend Main Street’s character and charm along these corridors for an improved pedestrian experience. The project will also include improvements to the existing Wagener Street parking lot.

Perform streetscape enhancements along Water and Wagener Streets to improve walkability, provide additional on-street parking, and extend Main Street’s character and charm along these corridors for an improved pedestrian experience. The project will also include improvements to the existing Wagener Street parking lot. Enhance the Pedestrian Experience of Maiden Lane and Main Street: Install streetscape improvements on Main Street to improve the public’s experience of downtown Penn Yan.

Install streetscape improvements on Main Street to improve the public’s experience of downtown Penn Yan. Transform Vacant Lot into Water Street Townhomes: Developing a vacant, one-acre site at 131-147 Water Street and 120 Wagener Street into new, two-story, for-sale single family townhome condominiums. This development will create an attractive row-house appearance on Water Street with façades that implement historic design elements complementary to the adjacent Historic District.

Developing a vacant, one-acre site at 131-147 Water Street and 120 Wagener Street into new, two-story, for-sale single family townhome condominiums. This development will create an attractive row-house appearance on Water Street with façades that implement historic design elements complementary to the adjacent Historic District. Add a Brewery and Outdoor Event Space to the Historic Laurentide Inn Improve: Enhancements to the1820 Laurentide Inn have been made to accommodate drinking, dining, and event venues that cater to and cultivate visitor interest while celebrating the history and culture of Penn Yan. The project included repurposing the existing carriage house and stables into a micro-brewery and tasting room, creating a first-floor lounge, enhancing the site to accommodate outdoor events, and transforming the driveway into a pedestrian walkway for inn visitors and brewery guests.

Enhancements to the1820 Laurentide Inn have been made to accommodate drinking, dining, and event venues that cater to and cultivate visitor interest while celebrating the history and culture of Penn Yan. The project included repurposing the existing carriage house and stables into a micro-brewery and tasting room, creating a first-floor lounge, enhancing the site to accommodate outdoor events, and transforming the driveway into a pedestrian walkway for inn visitors and brewery guests. Elevate Milly’s Pantry Inc.: Milly’s Pantry, Inc. has renovated the historic Pinwheel Market & Café located at 19-23 Main Street in Penn Yan, New York. The renovation included the installation of an elevator, renovation of three floors to allow access to each floor, and the modification of exterior stairs. Additionally, the project will enhance the exterior to increase public awareness of programming inside the historic center. The improvements will expand accessibility to important regional services for an aging and differently abled population and more programs, classes, educational and business opportunities will be made possible by elevator access.

Milly’s Pantry, Inc. has renovated the historic Pinwheel Market & Café located at 19-23 Main Street in Penn Yan, New York. The renovation included the installation of an elevator, renovation of three floors to allow access to each floor, and the modification of exterior stairs. Additionally, the project will enhance the exterior to increase public awareness of programming inside the historic center. The improvements will expand accessibility to important regional services for an aging and differently abled population and more programs, classes, educational and business opportunities will be made possible by elevator access. Transform Underutilized Space into Blue Heron Bakery: This project has transformed an underutilized space at 132-138 Water Street into the Blue Heron Bakery. The Village Bakery uses local grains to produce artisan breads for restaurants and the general public, contribute to the cluster of food-related businesses downtown, and integrate agritourism into Penn Yan’s appeal. Improvements included finishing the space’s interior walls and ceilings, installing plumbing and HVAC infrastructure, and constructing an ADA accessible bathroom.

This project has transformed an underutilized space at 132-138 Water Street into the Blue Heron Bakery. The Village Bakery uses local grains to produce artisan breads for restaurants and the general public, contribute to the cluster of food-related businesses downtown, and integrate agritourism into Penn Yan’s appeal. Improvements included finishing the space’s interior walls and ceilings, installing plumbing and HVAC infrastructure, and constructing an ADA accessible bathroom. Establish a Building Improvement Fund: A Building Improvement Fund was established to provide grant funding for applicants to implement interior and exterior building improvements. Smaller projects funded through this program will have a cumulative transformative impact on the Village’s downtown.



Assemblyman Phil Palmesano said, “Keeping history alive is an important part of a rural community’s identity. The newly constructed “Walkerbilt Park” is a wonderful tribute to the Walkerbilt company that had a huge impact on the Village of Penn Yan and surrounding area. This will be a great place for residents and visitors to take advantage of one of the beautiful Finger Lakes and enjoy a variety of outdoor recreational activities that the Village of Penn Yan has to offer.”

Finger Lakes Economic Development Center CEO Steve Griffin said, "Thank you to the Department of State and Secretary of State Mosley for this investment in Penn Yan and Yates County through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The completion of Walkerbilt Park, one of the many important Penn Yan DRI-funded projects, increases the vitality of our downtown and strengthens the connection between downtown Penn Yan and Keuka Lake. By creating a space for residents and visitors to gather, this project directly supports our local economy and businesses. This park shows the positive impact we can achieve when state and local partners work together."

Village of Penn Yan Mayor Patricia Christensen said, “The generous support provided through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative has strengthened the Village of Penn Yan in numerous meaningful ways. Investments in our theater, new developments, park and playground, historic building restorations, and improved street maintenance have all contributed to a more vibrant and welcoming community. These enhancements enrich the quality of life for our residents and elevate the experience of every visitor to our beautiful Village of Penn Yan.”

Village of Penn Yan Director of Department of Public Works Melissa Gerhardt said, “For a small community, funding provided through the Department of State creates opportunities that would not be possible without funding assistance. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative investments have allowed the Village of Penn Yan to complete meaningful projects to enhance the pedestrian experience. We are incredibly grateful for the support that made these projects possible. A sincere thank you goes to the design team at Fisher Associates for their expertise and guidance throughout the process, our prime contractor City Hill Construction for their quality work and commitment to delivering these improvements, and our Department of Public Works staff for their continued support and hands on efforts throughout implementation. These projects truly reflect a team effort, and their benefits will positively impact Penn Yan for years to come.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State (DOS), DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate and ongoing implementation. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-27 Executive Budget.