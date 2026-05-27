Purplegator Marketing Agency Wins Gold Viddy Award for Public Service Video Supporting Marine Mammal Rescue Efforts

Purplegator is proud to announce it has won a Gold Viddy award for its video on behalf of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, New Jersey.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purplegator Marketing Agency & Consultants is proud to announce that it has been honored with a Gold Viddy Award in the category of Long Form Video > Public Service for its powerful video production created in partnership with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, New Jersey.The award-winning video highlights the vital rescue, rehabilitation, and release efforts carried out by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, bringing attention to the organization’s mission and the urgent need to protect marine wildlife. The Viddy Awards, an international competition recognizing excellence in video production, honor outstanding work across a wide range of industries. More information can be found at https://viddyawards.com/ The Purplegator production team spent two full days on location in Brigantine capturing footage and documenting real-time rescue operations. The project was directed by Chaz Squillace, Purplegator’s Chief Videographer, with Josh Moyer serving as Assistant Director. Bob Bentz, President of Purplegator, produced the video.“I never knew that rescuing seals was even a thing, but after two days on location, I learned just how important it is,” said Squillace. “I also witnessed the incredible dedication of the team at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. The experience was truly life changing.”Moyer added, “I love animals, so this was an easy project to pour myself into. During filming, there were several emergency seal rescues happening, and I jumped right in—helping carry injured seals to transport vehicles for treatment. I loved every minute of it.”The collaboration between Purplegator and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center extended beyond a typical client relationship. The agency donated a portion of its production time and completed the project at cost, driven by a shared passion for animal welfare.“I had high hopes for this production, but Chaz and Josh exceeded every expectation,” said Bentz. “They put their heart and soul into it. This wasn’t about profit—it was a labor of love. Organizations like the Marine Mammal Stranding Center deserve our support.”The finished video debuted at a special event hosted by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City. The event brought together donors, supporters, and community members, many of whom were deeply moved by the film.“We enjoyed spending time with your amazing team,” said Michele Pagel of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. “Thank you so much for bringing our vision to life.”Additional praise came from the organization’s leadership:“This video beautifully captures the heart of what we do every day,” said Sheila Dean, Executive Director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. “Purplegator didn’t just tell our story—they felt it, and that authenticity shines through in every frame.”“Working with Purplegator was an incredible experience from start to finish,” added Jay Pagel, Stranding Coordinator. “Their team fully immersed themselves in our mission, even stepping in to assist during active rescues. That level of commitment is rare, and it made this project truly special.”The strong chemistry between both teams was evident throughout the project and contributed to the emotional impact of the final product. The video continues to serve as a powerful tool for raising awareness and support for marine mammal rescue efforts. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has also mentioned that it has been very helpful in generating additional revenue for the non-profit organization.Purplegator Marketing Agency & Consultants is honored to receive this prestigious recognition and remains committed to using storytelling and creative excellence to make a meaningful impact.Watch the award-winning video here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.