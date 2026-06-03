Dolce Media Group’s Mini-Documentary “La Dolce Vita in Malta” Officially Selected for ICFF 2026

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolce Media Group announced that its mini-documentary, “La Dolce Vita in Malta,” has been officially selected for screening at the Lavazza IncluCity Festival (ICFF) on July 8, 2026.“We are pleased to welcome ‘La Dolce Vita in Malta’ as part of the 2026 festival program,” said Cristiano de Florentiis, executive director and co-founder of ICFF. “ICFF celebrates stories that connect culture, identity, and artistic expression, and this project beautifully captures all of those elements while sharing a unique Mediterranean story with audiences.”Created in collaboration with VisitMalta, the cinematic project was developed as a visual companion to the acclaimed luxury coffee-table book of the same name, celebrating Malta’s artistry, culture and refined Mediterranean lifestyle.To bring the documentary to life, the Dolce Media Group production team travelled to Malta for a weeklong shoot, capturing original footage and conducting exclusive interviews across some of the island’s most iconic cultural and creative destinations.“We are incredibly honoured to have ‘La Dolce Vita in Malta’ recognized by ICFF,” said Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, co-founder of Dolce Media Group and editor-in-chief of Dolce Magazine. “This documentary was created to celebrate Malta’s soul — its beauty, creativity and people — and we’re proud to share that story with international audiences through such a respected cultural platform.”Through compelling storytelling and cinematic visuals, the documentary offers a contemporary portrait of Malta through the voices of its leading creatives, artists, designers and cultural leaders. The film explores the islands’ rich cultural heritage, evolving luxury landscape, thriving creative community and long-standing traditions through an immersive editorial lens.Among those featured is internationally acclaimed fashion house Charles & Ron, whose work has helped shape Malta’s modern fashion identity. The film also spotlights celebrated fashion designer Luke Azzopardi, recognized for his theatrical approach to couture and storytelling through design.The documentary further explores Malta’s artistic landscape through visionary paper artist James Dimech, entrepreneur and designer Dana Carmont, and artist and surface pattern designer Stephanie Borg, each offering a unique perspective on creativity and craftsmanship rooted in Maltese culture.Malta’s lengthy wine heritage also finds its place within the documentary through Josef Bonello, Wine Ambassador for Malta and Gozo with the Malta Tourism Authority, whose perspective adds another layer to the film’s exploration of the island’s identity and traditions. The film additionally features Carlo Micallef, chief executive officer of the Malta Tourism Authority, reflecting the collaboration between Dolce Media Group and VisitMalta in bringing the project to life.Beyond its featured personalities, “La Dolce Vita in Malta” also highlights Malta’s cultural heritage through the historic Teatru Manoel, led by Chief Executive Officer Edward Zammit. As Malta’s national theatre and home of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Teatru Manoel remains one of the country’s most treasured cultural landmarks.The documentary accompanies the recently launched “La Dolce Vita in Malta” publication, a special-edition hardcover book developed to showcase Malta through refined editorial storytelling and original photography. Earlier this year, Dolce Media Group and VisitMalta celebrated the official launch of both the publication and cinematic project in New York, welcoming industry leaders, diplomats, media and cultural figures for an immersive evening inspired by Maltese culture and Mediterranean living.The collaboration with VisitMalta played an integral role in shaping the project’s vision and storytelling approach, showcasing Malta through the lens of culture, gastronomy, heritage, luxury hospitality and contemporary Mediterranean lifestyle. As the official tourism organization for the Maltese Islands, VisitMalta continues to promote Malta to international audiences through initiatives centred on authentic cultural storytelling and elevated travel experiences.“Malta is my home — my culture, my heritage,” said Michelle Buttigieg, representative for the North American Malta Tourism Authority. “The designers and artists featured throughout the project reflect a Malta that is confident, design-driven and quietly luxurious. This Mediterranean archipelago is rooted in craftsmanship and authenticity, embracing a refined, fashion-forward aesthetic. This is Malta like you have not seen it before.”Tickets are available online at www.icff.ca About Dolce Media GroupFounded in 1996, Dolce Media Group is an award-winning multimedia, marketing and production company specializing in luxury lifestyle storytelling and brand strategy across print, digital, social and experiential platforms. Through Dolce Magazine and its affiliated channels, the company has spent over three decades showcasing excellence in travel, fashion, design, culture and gastronomy while partnering with leading international tourism boards, luxury brands and cultural institutions to create impactful marketing campaigns, branded content and strategic media initiatives.Follow Dolce Media Group on social media: @dolcemediagroupAbout ICFFFounded in 2012 as a grassroots non-profit film festival, the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF) has grown into a leading multicultural arts organization that celebrates the power of culture to connect communities. Through film, music, art and design, ICFF showcases Canadian and international talent while fostering inclusion, creativity and cross-cultural dialogue. Anchored by its flagship Lavazza IncluCity Festival in Toronto’s historic Distillery District, ICFF welcomes more than 250,000 attendees annually through year-round programming and immersive cultural experiences.Follow ICFF on social media: @icffcanadaFor media inquiries, please contact:

La Dolce Vita in Malta | Official Trailer

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