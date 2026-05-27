Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands Employee Recognized with 2026 NPMA Impact Award

Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands 2026 NPMA Women's Forum Impact Award Winner Mary Elizabeth Dowless-Fairfax

Mary Elizabeth Dowless-Fairfax honored among sixteen women from the Anticimex family of companies recognized for excellence in the pest management industry.

Her passion for the business, combined with her ability to grow and evolve into new leadership opportunities, has made a tremendous impact on our team. We are proud to see her recognized. ” — Bryan Cummings, President of Anticimex Carolinas

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands proudly announces Mary Elizabeth Dowless-Fairfax as a recipient of the 2026 NPMA Impact Award for Women in Pest Management. The award recognizes outstanding women across the pest management industry for their leadership, dedication, and impact in a variety of professional roles.Dowless-Fairfax joined the Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands two years ago through a merger, bringing with her a lifelong connection to the pest management industry. Raised in a family pest control business, she spent years working summers with the company before earning her license and transitioning into a full-time career after graduating from college.She began her career on the operations side of the business, managing office functions and supporting teams behind the scenes before moving into her current mergers and acquisitions role in 2025. Her industry knowledge, adaptability, and strong understanding of both operational and business development processes have made her a valuable part of the Anticimex team.This year, sixteen women from the Anticimex family of companies were recognized as part of the 2026 cohort of award recipients, reflecting the organization’s continued investment in developing and celebrating women across the pest management industry.“Mary Elizabeth brings a unique perspective to our organization because she truly understands this industry from the ground up,” said Bryan Cummings, President of Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands. “Her passion for the business, combined with her ability to grow and evolve into new leadership opportunities, has made a tremendous impact on our team. We are proud to see her recognized for the dedication and professionalism she brings to our industry every day.”The Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands, Killingsworth, Clark’s, and Strand, continues to combine industry-leading pest control services with active community involvement, showing that their commitment to customer care extends far beyond homes and businesses.To learn more about Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands, visit Killingsworth Environmental Clark’s Termite & Pest Control , and Strand Termite & Pest Control

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.