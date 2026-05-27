Texas Households Face a $1000 Electricity Bill Summer

New analysis from ElectricityPlans.com finds Dallas-area consumers will spend $939 and Houston-area consumers $924 on electricity between June and September.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With summer months approaching, Texas households are bracing for a predictable but painful annual reality: electricity bills that can hit $1,000 over the season. A new analysis from ElectricityPlans.com , a licensed Texas electricity broker and comparison platform, finds that the average Dallas-area household will spend $939 on electricity this summer, while the average Houston-area household will spend $924, covering the months of June through September.The analysis is based on the average Dallas area home of 1,870 square feet using 12,115 kWh annually, and the average Houston area home of 2,031 square feet using 13,093 kWh annually. The four summer months of June, July, August and September account for more than 50% of a Texas home’s annual electricity consumption, based on ERCOT residential usage patterns the company analyzed.“For most Texas households, summer electricity bills take a big bite out of their budget. This expense is on top of everything squeezing consumer wallets right now, like elevated gasoline and grocery prices. Texans in deregulated areas can shop for a lower rate for their electricity, which can give some relief to high bills,” says Kelly Bedrich, Co-founder and CEO of ElectricityPlans.com. survey that the company completed in April showed that 19% of Texans don’t comparison shop when their electricity contract expires, staying with the same provider out of loyalty and comfort. That’s a mistake, says Bedrich.“Consumers who renew with their current company typically pay a 15-20% loyalty premium compared to what they could get by shopping the competitive market,” Bedrich says.ElectricityPlans offers several tips for consumers to lower their bills before the summer season:• Electricity rate contract offers are typically highest in summer months. If your contract expires this summer, shop early; consumers can lock in a new electricity rate up to 60 days before their current contract ends.• Set thermostats to 76°F when home and 80°F when away. Using a smart thermostat makes these adjustments easier.• Run major appliances like dishwashers and clothes dryers after 8 p.m. to avoid adding heat to your home.• Seal air leaks around doors and windows to prevent cooled air from escaping.If you anticipate difficulty paying your bill, contact your electricity provider before you get into financial trouble. Texas retail electricity providers (REPs) are required to offer Deferred Payment Plans, and payment assistance is available through LIHEAP and the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). Your REP can connect you to these resources.Full research methodology is available online at the ElectricityPlans.com blog

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