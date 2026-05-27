SwiftAuth Announces Development of AI-Powered Prior Authorization Platform Designed to Streamline Healthcare Workflows

SwiftAuth Medical LLC is a healthcare operations company specializing in prior authorizations, payer workflow optimization, and administrative support services.

GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwiftAuth Medical LLC, a healthcare authorization and revenue cycle management company with more than 16 years of industry expertise, today announced the continued development of its AI-powered prior authorization platform designed to reduce administrative burden, improve turnaround times, and help providers navigate increasingly complex payer requirements.

The SwiftAuth AI platform combines automation, workflow intelligence, and voice-enabled functionality to simplify the prior authorization process for healthcare organizations, imaging centers, specialty practices, therapy clinics, laboratories, and hospitals nationwide.

Built by healthcare operations professionals with real-world payer experience, the platform is designed to help providers move from manual, fragmented authorization workflows to a more connected and intelligent process.

Key planned platform capabilities include:

AI-assisted prior authorization initiation and submission

Voice-enabled workflows for authorization requests and clinical intake

Real-time payer rule guidance and workflow automation

EMR integration capabilities utilizing FHIR R4 and SMART on FHIR standards

Clinical documentation extraction and structured data capture

Authorization tracking dashboards and analytics

Coding intelligence tools designed to identify potential denial risks

Workflow queues for staff collaboration and operational visibility

“Healthcare teams are overwhelmed by the growing complexity of prior authorizations,” said Heather Wilborn, Founder and CEO of SwiftAuth Medical LLC. “Our goal is to create technology that supports providers instead of slowing them down — helping practices reduce delays, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately accelerate patient care.”

The company’s long-term vision includes creating a centralized authorization ecosystem that integrates with electronic medical records, payer portals, scheduling workflows, and revenue cycle operations to reduce manual administrative work across the continuum of care.

SwiftAuth Medical is focused on helping healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency through AI-driven prior authorization and workflow automation solutions designed to reduce delays, administrative burden, and authorization denials.

Healthcare organizations interested in improving their authorization workflows, streamlining operations, and learning more about SwiftAuth’s AI-powered platform are encouraged to connect with the company directly.

Media Contact

Heather Wilborn

Founder & CEO, SwiftAuth Medical LLC

Email: heatherwilborn@swiftauthmedical.com

Phone: 470-771-0175

Website: www.swiftauthmedical.com

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