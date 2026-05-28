Language Services Associates Ranked No. 36 on 2026 Nimdzi 100 in Milestone 35th Anniversary Year

Top Language Services Leader: LSA Ranked No. 36 on 2026 Nimdzi 100

LSA ranked No. 36 on the 2026 Nimdzi 100, marking 35 years of growth, innovation, and leadership in interpretation, translation, and AI language solutions.

We continue to grow while holding true to our founding principle of being a mission-driven organization focused on language access.” — Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA

PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Services Associates (LSA) , a leader in interpretation, translation, and AI language solutions, announced today that it has been ranked No. 36 on the 2026 Nimdzi 100 , the annual listing of the world’s largest and most influential language services companies. The recognition coincides with a milestone year for LSA as the organization celebrates 35 years of delivering trusted language access solutions.Equally important to LSA is that this ranking is for all language services companies; when focusing on companies that predominantly support interpretation, LSA is one of the largest.Published annually by Nimdzi Insights, the Nimdzi 100 rankings are determined using independently researched and verified revenue data from language service and technology providers worldwide. LSA earning the No. 36 ranking reflects the company’s continued organic growth, operational scale, and relevance within a highly competitive and evolving global market. LSA is also proud to be among the 16% of companies on the list that are women-led.“Being recognized on the Nimdzi 100 during our 35th anniversary year is a powerful moment for LSA,” said Scott Cooper , Chief Executive Officer at Language Services Associates. “We continue to grow while holding true to our founding principle of being a mission-driven organization focused on language access. What started at the kitchen table of founder and current Board Chair Laura Schiver has evolved into a global operation that utilizes the industry’s leading interpreters, state-of-the-art technology, and elite customer service. We are also a leader in AI solutions. This ranking recognizes not only our scale, but the people and purpose behind our work over the past three and a half decades.”LSA’s inclusion on the 2026 ranking follows the company’s participation under Nimdzi’s formal financial disclosure framework, reflecting its commitment to transparency and maturity as an organization.The 2026 Nimdzi 100 report highlights an industry navigating economic and geopolitical uncertainty while continuing to evolve. Despite near-term market hesitation, the report indicates that most language service providers expect revenue growth in 2026. AI-driven disruption is increasingly viewed as an opportunity — accelerating consolidation and helping mature a historically fragmented industry.LSA’s ranking reflects its ability to grow responsibly within this changing landscape, combining technology-enabled solutions with deep human expertise to support communication where it matters most.What Is the Nimdzi 100?Widely regarded as the industry’s benchmark ranking, the Nimdzi 100 is the most-read annual analysis of the global language services market. Produced by Nimdzi Insights, a respected research and consulting firm focused on language, localization, and translation, the report identifies the world’s 100 largest language service and technology providers using rigorously verified, independently researched revenue data.Since launching in 2018, the Nimdzi 100 has been accessed more than 65,000 times and is relied upon by enterprise buyers, investors, and industry professionals as a trusted resource for evaluating language services partners. Inclusion on the list is determined by meeting a defined revenue threshold, and rankings are achieved through performance — not application.Against this backdrop, earning a ranking on the Nimdzi 100 — particularly at #36 — represents more than simple growth. It reflects the ability to compete and excel within a rapidly evolving industry shaped by technological innovation, operational scale, and rising global expectations for effective language access.About Language Services Associates (LSA)Language Services Associates (LSA) is a leading full-service language service provider (LSP) offering interpretation, translation, and AI-powered language solutions in 300+ languages.Since 1991, LSA has partnered with organizations in healthcare, government, legal, education, finance, sports, and more to deliver high-quality, compliant, and scalable language access services. Backed by a network of 7,000+ vetted linguists, LSA provides accuracy, cultural competence, and 24/7/365 availability with over 99.9% uptime reliability.As one of the largest privately owned language service providers globally, LSA combines human expertise with secure, integrated technology to help organizations improve outcomes, meet compliance requirements, and build inclusive multilingual experiences.

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