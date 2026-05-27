Governor Mills and State Leaders Celebrate Statewide Ban on Cell Phones in Schools

Governor Mills joins lawmakers, students, and community leaders at Westbrook High School in celebration of landmark "Bell to Bell, No Cell" ban

Westbrook, MAINE -- Governor Janet Mills this morning joined Westbrook High School students and school officials to celebrate a new statewide policy restricting student cell phone use in Maine schools, signed into law as part of the supplemental budget last month.

Governor Mills proposed the statewide policy in her State of the State Address in January as part of an effort to reduce classroom distractions and disruptions and help students stay focused on learning.

The Governor ceremonially signed the landmark budget provision today in Westbrook alongside legislators, community leaders, and Westbrook High School students and faculty.

"Teachers and students both want to move away from distracting devices and back towards moments spent learning with each other -- that's why I was proud to propose this 'Bell to Bell, No Cell' ban and sign it into law," said Governor Janet Mills. "Students socializing together instead of endlessly scrolling alone, building a strong community instead of basing their self-esteem on social media, spending time on learning, not struggling to let go of an addictive phone -- that's what getting cell phones out of our classrooms will do."

"Westbrook is proud to be part of this important moment for Maine's students. As a School Committee member -- and as a parent -- I've seen firsthand how deeply personal devices can compete with learning, connection, and the simple but meaningful experience of just being present with one another. This legislation gives schools the support to create healthier learning environments where students can focus, engage, and build real community," said Westbrook School Committee Member Erin Cavallaro. "I'm grateful to Governor Mills and our state leaders for recognizing both the challenges and the opportunity here, and I'm especially proud of the thoughtful work our educators, students, and community members have done in Westbrook to help lead this conversation."

Joining the Governor for the signing ceremony were Senate President Mattie Daughtry, House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, Senate Education Chair Sen. Joe Rafferty (D-Kennebunk), Senate Majority Leader Teresa Pierce (D-Falmouth), Assistant Senate Majority Leader Sen. Jill Duson (D-Westbrook), House Appropriations Chair Rep. Drew Gattine (D-Westbrook), House Education Chair Rep. Kelly Noonan Murphy (D-Scarborough), Rep. Sue Salisbury (D-Westbrook), Westbrook Mayor David Morse, and members of the Westbrook School Committee and Westbrook City Council.

"The new bell-to-bell cell phone ban in schools will help Maine students stay focused in class, reduce screen distractions and improve academic outcomes and mental health," said Senator Joe Rafferty (D-Kennebunk) and Representative Kelly Murphy (D-Scarborough). "In the Education Committee, we heard extensively from students, parents and teachers that phone use during the school day -- especially social media -- is becoming increasingly disruptive. Having a statewide policy in place will give kids the chance to focus on learning and engaging with their peers, instead of looking down at their screens."

"We launched legislation last year in the Education Committee which sparked local grassroots action, but the Governor's bold move will benefit all Maine students," said Representative Holly Sargent (D-York).

Several Maine school districts have already adopted policies restricting student cell phone use. The supplemental budget, enacted in April, provides support to help other districts implement the policy for the upcoming school year, using model guidance from the Maine Department of Education.

"The Maine Department of Education has heard from educators, administrators, and students statewide about the ways in which personal electronic devices such as cell phones can detract from the learning experience at school," said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin. "We are committed to supporting districts as they implement clear, effective policies that reduce distractions in the classroom."

"We're thrilled that Governor Mills and Maine DOE are supporting all Maine schools in this vital restoration of relationships and focus," said Chelsea DeLorme, a cofounder of Turn the Tide Coalition, and a parent of three Maine public school students. "Thanks to the funding for storage solutions, students can drop online FOMO at the door and teachers can teach rather than police phones. There is incredible bipartisan support for this policy not only because it's common sense and cost-effective, but because it sends a strong signal to students that the adult world takes our duty of care seriously. The school day is designed to make the most of precious developmental windows and it's our collective job to protect that space for learning and healthy human development."

As a result of the state's new "Bell to Bell, No Cell" policy, Maine was upgraded to "B" -- from a previous grade of "D" -- on the national Phone-Free Schools State Report Card.

"We want to thank Gov. Mills for her leadership delivering Maine's bell-to-bell phone-free schools policy, ensuring students from Biddeford to Bangor will benefit from distraction-free learning environments for the entire school day," said Emily Rapp, policy director for the Institute for Families and Technology.

"Maine's efforts reflect the growing momentum we're seeing nationwide of states strengthening their existing laws and mandating gold-standard policies," said Deb Schmill, founder of the Becca Schmill Foundation. "This new legislation also empowers districts by providing dedicated funding to support implementation this next fiscal year."

School boards across the state are required to adopt a new policy restricting personal electronic devices for the duration of the school day by August 1, 2026.

Westbrook High School staff noted that today's visit by Governor Mills was the first by a sitting Governor to the school.