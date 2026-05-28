AbleVu Acquires Autism Travel Club to Expand AI-Powered Accessibility Information

ablebot robot AbleVu logo

Becky Large joins AbleVu as Autism Travel Club becomes part of the AbleVu ecosystem, expanding access to searchable accessibility information.

Together, we are building toward a future where accessibility information is easier to search, easier to understand, and available in one place.” — Meegan Winters

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AbleVu, an accessibility information platform helping people know what to expect before they visit public places, today announced the acquisition of Autism Travel Club, a travel-focused platform created to help families and individuals connect with autism-supportive destinations, hotels, restaurants, attractions, and travel resources.Through this acquisition, Autism Travel Club will become part of the broader AbleVu ecosystem, strengthening AbleVu’s mission to make accessibility information easier to find, easier to understand, and easier to use when planning real-world experiences.The acquisition also supports AbleVu’s long-term vision for AbleBot , the company’s AI-powered accessibility assistant. AbleBot is being designed to bring accessibility information from businesses, destinations, contributors, partners, and public sources into one easy-to-search experience. Instead of requiring people to dig through websites, reviews, PDFs, or scattered online listings, AbleVu’s goal is to allow users to ask accessibility questions in plain language and receive practical information that helps them make more confident decisions.For example, a traveler may want to know whether a hotel has step-free entry, whether a restaurant has sensory considerations, whether an attraction shares information helpful to autistic visitors, or whether a destination provides details that support families with different access needs. AbleVu is building a platform that brings this type of information together in a clearer, more usable way.As part of the transition, Becky Large, founder of Autism Travel Club, will join the AbleVu team as a Strategic Growth Consultant. Large brings years of experience helping communities, destinations, businesses, and families better understand the needs of autistic travelers and their support networks.“This is an important step forward for AbleVu,” said Meegan Winters, Founder and CEO of AbleVu. “Autism Travel Club has built meaningful trust with families, destinations, and businesses that care about creating more welcoming experiences. Bringing Autism Travel Club into the AbleVu ecosystem allows us to expand that work while strengthening the information, relationships, and insight behind our AI-powered accessibility platform.”Autism Travel Club was created to make travel more approachable for families and individuals impacted by autism by connecting them with resources, destinations, and businesses that want to be more welcoming. By bringing Autism Travel Club into AbleVu, the company plans to preserve the heart of that work while expanding its reach through AbleVu’s broader accessibility categories, destination partnerships, contributor network, and emerging AI tools.“For families impacted by autism, travel can feel overwhelming when information is hard to find, scattered, or unclear,” said Becky Large. “Autism Travel Club was created to make those experiences easier, more welcoming, and more possible. Joining AbleVu gives this work a larger platform, a stronger technology foundation, and the opportunity to reach even more families and destinations.”AbleVu focuses on practical, real-world accessibility details across mobility, sensory, cognitive, auditory, visual, dietary, and medical-related needs. The company’s approach is centered on transparency, not compliance determinations, giving businesses and communities a clearer way to share helpful information with the public.“This is not about replacing what Autism Travel Club has built,” said Winters. “It is about carrying it forward, protecting the community trust behind it, and giving it more room to grow. Together, we are building toward a future where accessibility information is easier to search, easier to understand, and available in one place.”AbleVu will continue working with destinations, chambers, economic development organizations, tourism partners, attractions, hotels, restaurants, and local businesses that want to share clearer accessibility information with the public.About AbleVuAbleVu is an accessibility information platform that helps people find practical, real-world details about businesses, destinations, and public places before they visit. AbleVu is built around transparency, not compliance determinations, and gives businesses and communities a way to share accessibility information across mobility, sensory, cognitive, auditory, visual, dietary, and medical-related needs. AbleVu is also developing AbleBot, an AI-powered accessibility assistant designed to make accessibility information easier to search, understand, and use.About Autism Travel ClubAutism Travel Club was created to help individuals and families impacted by autism find autism-supportive travel resources, destinations, businesses, and tools. As part of the AbleVu ecosystem, Autism Travel Club’s mission will continue with expanded technology, broader accessibility information, and a larger platform for growth.Amy JukesAbleVuEmail: support@ablevu.comWebsite: ablevu.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.