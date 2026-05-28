Tenno Kokuin Introduces a New Collection of All-Natural Shochu-Infused Liqueurs from Japan

Tenno Kokuin Liquor Yuzu, Peach, Chestnut, Plum

Tenno Kokuin, a unique line of liqueurs produced using authentic Japanese shochu and made with all-natural ingredients, makes its US debut in May.

MIYAZAKI, JAPAN, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflecting Japanese culture, which values the harmony between nature and artistry, Tenno Kokuin combines two key words: Tenno and Kokuin. While Tenno, meaning “Heaven” in Japanese, represents the purity of nature, Kokuin, which stands for “imprint,” speaks about craftsmanship and dedication. In other words, Tenno Kokuin, or “Heaven’s Imprint,” emphasizes the connection between nature, culture, and skillful production. “In Japan, nature is deeply respected as a source of purity and inspiration,” said a spokesperson for Tenno Kokuin. “Every bottle reflects that relationship, combining carefully cultivated local ingredients with generations of craftsmanship to create something that is both authentic and approachable.”Tenno Kokuin is produced at the historic Sato Distillery, founded in 1905 in Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture. Nestled along the banks of the Hourigawa River, the distillery draws its water from deep beneath layers of granite, naturally filtered over time to achieve remarkable clarity and softness. For over a hundred years now, the Sato Distillery has been focused on making high-quality Japanese spirits by employing the country’s unique koji fermentation methods. To provide quality and fresh ingredients for brewing, the distillery has close relations with local farmers who grow crops in neighboring areas. Fruit components of Tenno Kokuin come from various farms all across Japan.Each Tenno Kokuin liqueur starts with an expertly made base of shochu and incorporates the natural flavors of fruits and other botanicals.YuzuZesty and aromatic with bright citrus tones and a smooth balance between sweet and tart notes.PeachFresh and fruity with distinct floral undertones that are characteristic of Japanese peaches.PlumIntense and full-bodied offering bold flavors of sweet, sour plum flavors.ChestnutSmooth with subtle hints of roasted nuts and a rich, naturally creamy texture.Yuzu, Peach, and Chestnut liqueurs have an alcohol content of 8%, while the Plum liqueur comes at 14%.Designed for modern consumers seeking lighter, naturally flavored spirits, Tenno Kokuin offers a great deal of versatility. The liqueurs can be enjoyed poured over ice, served chilled, or incorporated into cocktails where they add depth, aroma, and authentic Japanese character.AvailabilityThe Yuzu, Peach, Plum, and Chestnut varieties of Tenno Kokuin will be available for purchase starting from late May 2026 through select retailers, distributors, and hospitality partners.

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