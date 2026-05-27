Three Iowa students named winners of inaugural Iowa School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest

The Iowa Department of Education has announced the winners of the 2026 School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest, showcasing student creativity and commitment to keeping their peers safe on the road.

The following winners were selected from three divisions based on grade level and were judged on safety impact, originality, artistic quality and visual impact of their safety message.

● Division 1, grades K-2 - Eleanor Draeger, Humboldt Community School District

● Division 2, grades 3-5 - Scout Sexton, Benton Community School District

● Division 3, grades 6-8 - Lexi Wiley, Benton Community School District

These three students were recognized for embracing the contest’s theme of ‘Safe Rides, Everyday Heroes’ and using their creativity and artistic talents to raise awareness of school bus safety across Iowa.

“Congratulations to these remarkable student winners of the Iowa School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest," said Tom Simpson, the Department’s State Director for Pupil Transportation. "Their creativity and commitment to safety will help remind Iowans of the importance of school bus safety and the dedicated school bus drivers that safeguard students’ wellbeing with every ride to and from school and activities.”

The poster competition is part of a national initiative to promote school bus safety, encouraging students from kindergarten through eighth grade to illustrate the importance of safe practices around school buses.

Prints of the winning posters will be produced and distributed across the state during School Bus Safety Week in October. They will also be entered into the national School Bus Safety Poster contest. The winning posters can be accessed on the Department’s School Bus Safety Contest webpage.

For more information on school bus operations and safety in Iowa, visit the Department’s Pupil Transportation webpage.

