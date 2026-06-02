Traffic Cones For Less Launches Free Rent vs. Buy Traffic Cone Calculator

Traffic cones lining an active road construction project - the type of long-term deployment where buying outperforms renting within 45 days. The Traffic Cones For Less Rent vs. Buy Calculator shows buyers exactly where the math lands - no guessing, no sales pressure. ConeAds custom collar sleeves let any organization brand rented or owned traffic cones with their company logo - no custom cone order required.

New free tool shows buyers exactly when renting costs more - and offers branded cone solutions for renters too.

We'd rather be the company that gave you a straight answer than the one that just pushed you toward a purchase.” — Melissa Schechter, CEO, Traffic Cones For Less

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traffic Cones For Less (TCFL), a leading online supplier of traffic control equipment, today announced the launch of a free Rent vs. Buy Calculator designed to help operations managers, project coordinators, and logistics buyers make smarter decisions about traffic cone procurement - without the guesswork.The calculator allows users to enter cone size, quantity, and number of days needed to see a side-by-side cost comparison between renting and buying.The tool is built on real market data: our research puts the average going rate at $0.59 per cone per day, the figure most rental quotes are built around.The math lands faster than most renters expect. Depending on cone size and quantity, the breakeven point between renting and purchasing falls between 18 and 45 days. Any deployment beyond that window - interstate construction projects, long-term parking management, extended event setups - and ownership becomes the clear financial winner.What the calculator doesn't include is equally important: pickup and delivery charges. Every rental company adds these fees on top of the daily rate. That means even in scenarios where the calculator shows renting as the more affordable option on paper, the real-world cost is higher than the numbers suggest. Buying wins more often than the conservative estimate shows.For buyers whose projects fall inside the rental window, TCFL has a solution for that too. The company's ConeAds product line - custom collar sleeves that wrap any standard 18", 28", or 36" traffic cone - allows organizations to brand their rented cones with custom logos and messaging without owning a single cone. Available in quantities from 100 to 1,000, ConeAds give short-term renters the professional appearance of a custom fleet at a fraction of the cost.The Rent vs. Buy Calculator is free to use and requires no account or contact information.About Traffic Cones For Less: Traffic Cones For Less is a division of OES Global, specializing in traffic control products including safety cones, delineators, and custom branded equipment. TCFL serves contractors, municipalities, event companies, and facilities managers across the United States with free shipping on qualifying orders.Call 888-388-0180 or visit trafficconesforless.com.

Turn Every Traffic Cone into Advertising Space, Introducing ConeAds!

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