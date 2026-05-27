Military and civilian emergency responders improve medical readiness during joint training at Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Members assigned to the 628th Medical Group partnered with Berkeley County emergency response agencies at Joint Base Charleston, May 11-14, 2026, to strengthen tactical combat casualty care skills, improve interagency communication and prepare for real-world emergency response scenarios through realistic, hands-on training.

After more than a year of planning, emergency responders from Berkeley County and Joint Base Charleston came together for a four-day joint training exercise involving EMS crews, fire rescue personnel, boat rescue teams, ground and air medical transport units and military medical personnel operating in realistic emergency scenarios.

The exercise provided responders the opportunity to operate in diverse environments while training alongside civilian and military counterparts to coordinate emergency medical care and rescue operations in real time.

“We recognize that at some point military and civilian agencies may need to respond together,” said Kelly Younger, 628th Medical Group chief of education. “This training helps everyone understand each other’s capabilities and limitations before that moment ever happens.”

The exercise focused heavily on TCCC, a military approach to treating patients in high-risk environments. Realistic training mannequins capable of bleeding, speaking and providing vital signs helped create immersive patient care scenarios. By combining military medical practices with civilian emergency response protocols, participants compared methods and improved communication between agencies during simulated emergencies.

“We operate differently but the potential for us to work together is huge,” said Monty Jenkins, Berkeley County Emergency Medical Services deputy chief. “The immense possibilities that we all can offer each other is beyond my expectation.”

During one scenario, responders identified an issue involving pain medication reporting procedures, a small but important learning moment that reinforced the value of cross-training and interagency coordination.

The exercise also gave responders a better understanding of the operational limitations each organization faces in the field, particularly when balancing military and civilian medical protocols.

“We learned that some medications and procedures used by the military may not be common in civilian EMS,” said Jenkins. “Understanding those differences now helps us avoid confusion later when real lives are involved.”

By the end of the week, leaders from both organizations described the exercise as a success and expressed interest in continuing similar joint training opportunities in the future.