Army sergeant acquitted of murder pleads guilty to indecent exposure, attempted indecent recording during trial at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – An Army sergeant who was acquitted of murdering his infant daughter in 2025 pleaded guilty to attempted indecent recording and indecent exposure during his court-martial May 19 at the Fort Bragg Courthouse.

Sgt. Gabriel Ceville, 31, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, was sentenced by the military judge to eight months in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.

Ceville was caught exposing himself on two occasions to complete strangers while in the area of the Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, N.C.

On July 9, 2024, Ceville pulled his vehicle up to the back entrance of a beauty school at the mall where the first victim was taking her lunch break. He stopped his vehicle approximately 20 feet away from her and masturbated while watching her, driving off once he realized she saw him.

On March 26, 2025, Ceville was caught by video surveillance following a woman departing Kohl’s walking to her vehicle, and when the woman turned around and reentered the Kohl’s he drove away. Two minutes later he returned and waited until the woman walked out again. When she walked near Ceville he unzipped his pants and exposed himself to her.

On Oct. 24, 2025, Ceville was once again caught on video surveillance at the mall, this time running out of the Junior’s fitting room in the JCPenney after a young woman saw a camera above her fitting room stall and screamed. He placed the device in order to record women as they undressed.

These incidents were reported by the victims to the Fayetteville Police Department. After the case transferred to the Army, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division continued with the investigation.

Army CID agents learned that Ceville is also pending charges in Pennsylvania related to indecent exposures and false reports to law enforcement from when he was at Fort Indiantown Gap for training in the summer of 2025.

“Today’s outcome was the direct result of the cooperation and coordination among multiple local and military law enforcement agencies, whose collective efforts helped secure justice for the victims of Sgt. Ceville,” said Capt. Sirena Paillot, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “The victims’ courage to report these crimes and speaking out demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience. We hope they continue to heal from these experiences and that the outcome reflects our continued commitment to pursuing justice on their behalf.”

“Sgt. Ceville’s guilty plea reflects the strength of his victims and the thorough work of our Special Agents and law enforcement partners. Army CID has a zero‑tolerance stance toward this conduct and remains fully committed to protecting the safety and well‑being of our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Al Diaz, Army CID’s Carolinas Field Office. “Let this be a clear reminder that such actions carry serious consequences and will always be met with decisive accountability.”

“Sgt. Ceville’s actions are completely unacceptable and directly contradict the values expected of a Soldier. We’re thankful for the participation and admire the courage of those impacted by his actions. Sgt. Ceville’s conviction and sentence sends a clear message that harming Soldiers and civilians in the Fort Bragg community will be met with lifelong consequences,” said Capt. Cal Burton, prosecutor, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Ceville will serve his confinement at the Marine Corps Installations East, Camp Lejeune, N.C. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender depending on the state where he lives and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.

This case was investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department and Army CID’s Carolinas Field Office with coordination from the Lower Allen Township Police Department in Camp Hill, Pa.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).

If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).