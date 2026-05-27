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Lost in Bataan, WWII Soldier Returns to Rest in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Malcolm S. Webb,who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred June 1, in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington County, Virginia. Services and interment will be coordinated by Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home.

In late 1941, Webb was a member of 17th Ordnance Company, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.
Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were captured and interned at POW camps.

Webb was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW Camp #1. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Webb on Sept. 11, 2024.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Webb, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3914271/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-webb-m/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3914271/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-webb-m/)

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 703-998-9200.

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Lost in Bataan, WWII Soldier Returns to Rest in Arlington National Cemetery

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