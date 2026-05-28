Daniel Mercuri Highlights “Voter Dilemma” as NPP Registration Nears 8 Million

Campaign banner for Daniel Mercuri’s 2026 California governor run highlighting his longstanding anti-corruption message and “voter dilemma” theme ahead of the June 2 primary. Daniel Mercuri, candidate for California governor (No Party Preference), in an official promotional photo. Daniel Mercuri speaks at a campaign event discussing voter confusion in California’s top-two primary and the growing No Party Preference voter block Daniel Mercuri at a campaign event meeting with attendees during the 2026 California governor race. Daniel Mercuri during a public appearance as part of his 2026 California governor campaign (No Party Preference).

As No Party Preference registration surges, Daniel Mercuri highlights voter confusion in the top-two primary and points to official voter guide data.

Prison is the solution for corrupt representatives. Nothing less will do!” — Daniel Mercuri

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BREAKING NEWSCould the next Governor of California be neither Democrat nor Republican?As “No Party Preference” (“NPP”) registered voters in California surge to nearly 8 million, candidate Daniel Mercuri says the state’s top-two primary system and an unusually crowded field are creating a real voter dilemma ahead of the June 2, 2026 primary election.Daniel Mercuri, a Southern California native, author, and U.S. Navy “Black Knight” veteran with nearly seven years of experience campaigning for office, is calling attention to voter confusion he says is being fueled by incomplete public awareness of the ballot’s full candidate list and how the top-two (“jungle primary”) system works.“The anxiety and confusion among voters is real. The 2026 governor race is the biggest dog fight California has seen in a very long time.”— Daniel MercuriMercuri, a leading “Independent,” changed his party status from Republican to No Party Preference in February 2026. In a recent Stockton townhall gubernatorial dinner event, Mercuri summarized the issue in a short statement that has spread widely online:“The public has been blinded by propped-up debates, skewed data-aggregator polls, mega-budgeted advertising, and believing there were only about eight candidates for governor—only to find dozens listed in the Secretary of State’s Official Voter Information Guide.”— Daniel MercuriMercuri says many voters still do not understand that “No Party Preference” is commonly used to describe an independent voter registration choice in California, and that under the top-two primary rules, voters may vote for any candidate regardless of party registration.According to the campaign, the Official Voter Information Guide mailed to voters provides the most practical snapshot of which candidates appear on the ballot in this election cycle. Mercuri urges voters to go beyond the voter guide and do their own research to evaluate candidates beyond “red vs. blue” framing.Mercuri’s campaign also points to the rapid growth of NPP registration, stating the NPP voter roll has reached 7,729,874 (as of 4/3/26). The campaign argues this growth reflects increasing frustration with the two-party status quo and a desire for alternatives.In his 2024 book, Lucifer Zenith, Mercuri details his personal experience with corruption and deception across institutions and argues voters should focus on “moral decree” and independent judgment rather than party-driven cues.Mercuri has also referenced warnings from early American leadership about party division and political capture. In a May 15, 2026 interview on CRN6’s “ Truth Talk Radio ,” he discussed historical concerns that partisan loyalty can be used to undermine the will of the people.Mercuri’s stated guiding principle is to be a servant of The People of his beloved California and to protect our God-given unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.Video Links / InterviewsTruth Talk Radio (Full Interview): https://youtu.be/IXsgWYrcR_8?si=x0dI-z4xtUqejQk0 Official Campaign WebsiteCampaign Mailing Address (listed on official website):Daniel Mercuri for California Governor 20262828 Cochran Street #139Simi Valley, CA 93065SocialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/daniel4calgovernor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daniel.mercuri.473673 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@daniel4gov26 X: https://x.com/daniel4calgov26 (@Daniel4CalGov26)Book

Stockton Gubernatorial Dinner — Daniel Mercuri on the “Voter Dilemma”

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