Kent State University’s School of Fashion Marks 20 Years of Immersive Fashion Education in New York City

Kent State University Logo Tatee Sakr (center), a faculty member at Kent State University’s New York City Fashion program, instructs fashion design students. (Photo credit: Rami Daud, Kent State University) A model showcases a design by a Kent State University fashion design student during a 2023 fashion show in New York City. (Photo credit: Rami Daud, Kent State University) Kent State University students studying at its New York City Fashion program move their collections from the studio to the venue for their fashion show. (Photo credit: Rami Daud, Kent State University)

Two-day anniversary celebration in the Garment District to honor program’s legacy, alumni and industry partnerships

Twenty years in New York City is a testament to the strength of this program and the dedication of everyone who has contributed to it – our faculty, our alumni, our industry partners and our students.” — Mourad Krifa, Ph.D., Director of the School of Fashion at Kent State

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kent State University’s School of Fashion is celebrating a milestone two decades in the making. This June, the university in Kent, Ohio, marks the 20th anniversary of its New York City Fashion program, a semester-long education-away experience embedded in the heart of Manhattan’s historic Garment District. Kent State’s NYC Fashion program immerses approximately 150 students per year in real-world fashion education alongside working industry professionals.To honor the program’s rich legacy and look toward its future, Kent State – which is ranked in the top 25 fashion programs in the world and the No. 1 university-based fashion program in the United States – will host a two-day celebration in New York City on June 11-12, bringing together university leadership, alumni, donors, industry partners and current students.A Semester Unlike Any Other:Located in Manhattan’s Garment District, home to the largest concentration of fashion employers in the country, the NYC Fashion program offers undergraduate students a semester unlike anything available on a traditional campus. Students take courses taught by NYC-based faculty who are active professionals in the industry, gaining practical insights that complement their academic foundation while using the city itself as an experiential classroom.Participating students can volunteer at New York Fashion Week, complete prestigious internships, attend exclusive guest lectures and industry panels and build networks with successful alumni and fashion professionals. The program is open to Kent State’s own fashion students as well as guest students from other disciplines, including journalism, public relations and marketing.“The NYC site serves as a strategic bridge between Kent State and the fashion industry, offering students immersive experiences that extend beyond the classroom,” said Ann Mariko Walter, Ed.D., director of Kent State’s NYC Fashion. “Our faculty, many of whom are active industry professionals, use New York City as a living classroom, providing students with real-world insights, insider access, and professional connections. We collaborate closely with industry partners through internships, guest lectures, critiques, site visits and coursework. These experiences equip students with practical skills, valuable exposure and enhanced readiness for competitive careers in fashion.”Anniversary Celebration: June 11-12The two-day anniversary celebration kicks off on June 11 with a Portfolio Showcase and Reception from 4-8 p.m. at The Joyce Public House, an iconic Garment District venue located at 315 W. 39th St. in New York. The free, open house event will feature portfolios from recent fashion design and fashion merchandising graduates and the work of emerging alumni designers, along with refreshments. Media are invited to attend and have the opportunity to interview recent graduates and school and university leadership at the Portfolio Showcase.On June 12, the celebration continues with “An Evening of Style and Support,” an exclusive philanthropic dinner at Queensyard, an upscale dining destination in Hudson Yards celebrated for its modern American cuisine, stunning views of the Vessel and London-inspired atmosphere. The event will focus on expanding the NYC Fashion Housing Fund to make studying in New York City more financially accessible for students. Tickets are $750 per person, which includes a $475 tax-deductible gift to the Housing Fund.Fashion industry luminary and “Godmother of Fashion” Fern Mallis, who was recently inducted into the Kent State School of Fashion’s Hall of Fame during its Fashion Week 2026, will be in attendance at the June 12 event and is available for media interviews at 6 p.m. at Queensyard before the dinner.“Twenty years in New York City is a testament to the strength of this program and the dedication of everyone who has contributed to it – our faculty, our alumni, our industry partners and, most importantly, our students,” said Mourad Krifa, Ph.D., Margaret Clark Morgan Director of the School of Fashion at Kent State. “Our NYC Fashion program embodies what makes Kent State’s School of Fashion distinctive: a commitment to rigorous academic preparation combined with real-world experience at the highest level of the industry.”Expanding Access: The NYC Fashion Housing FundAs the NYC Fashion program continues to grow, Kent State’s School of Fashion is committed to making the New York City experience more accessible. Proceeds from the 20th anniversary celebration will directly benefit the NYC Fashion Housing Fund, which helps offset the high cost of housing for students during their semester away. Those unable to attend the celebration are also encouraged to contribute to the fund.About Kent State University’s NYC Fashion ProgramThe NYC Fashion program is an education-away location for Kent State University’s School of Fashion. Located in Manhattan’s Garment District, the program has offered undergraduate curriculum and programming to approximately 150 fashion students per year for two decades. Students are instructed by NYC-based faculty with extensive professional experience and can participate in prestigious internships, exclusive guest lectures, industry receptions, and recruiting and networking events. For more information, visit www.kent.edu/fashion/NYCFashion About Kent State University’s School of FashionEstablished in 1983 as Kent State University’s Shannon Rodgers and Jerry Silverman School of Fashion Design and Merchandising, the school is a research-led teaching institution that fosters industry excellence and is grounded in real-world industry experience. Through its programs and initiatives, it is developing the next generation of fashion thinkers to build a sustainable and fruitful industry that supports creative employment for years to come. Graduates of Kent State’s School of Fashion have a 93% job placement rate. Today, there are more than 6,200 alumni of Kent State’s School of Fashion.Kent State is in the top 25 fashion programs in the world and the No. 1 university-based fashion program in the United States. Additionally, the graduate program for fashion is No. 5 in the United States. Kent State’s School of Fashion boasts three undergraduate degrees in fashion design and merchandising, and a variety of programs for all students to grow creatively. Located in Kent, Ohio, the school offers several education-away programs, including New York City; Florence, Italy; Paris, France; and Hong Kong, China. From the school’s location in the Garment District, students studying in New York have a unique opportunity to work with industry leaders, explore the marketplace and gain experience with internships.For more information about Kent State’s School of Fashion, visit www.kent.edu/fashion

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