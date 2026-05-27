State Police Arrest Maryland Teenager Following Pursuit in a Stolen Truck

Date Posted: Wednesday, May 27th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested a 15-year-old male, from Sudlersville, Maryland, for vehicle theft and multiple traffic offenses, following a pursuit Monday night in Kent County.

On May 25, 2026, at approximately 10:20 p.m., troopers were advised that a white 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, with a trailer attached, had just been stolen on the 1400 block of Arthursville Road in Hartly. The victim was tracking the truck on GPS. Troopers saw the Silverado on POW/MIA Parkway and tried to pull it over, but it sped away. During the pursuit, the Silverado traveled at a high rate of speed and a reckless manner on several Kent County roads. The Silverado ultimately came to a stop after traveling through the grass median on South Dupont Highway near Longacre Drive and crashed when the suspect failed to negotiate a turn, damaging property at a local business. After the crash, the suspect, who was wearing a black mask, ran away but was quickly taken into custody.

The teenager was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and released to a parent/guardian on a $5,260 unsecured bond.

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Driving Without a Valid License

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash

Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle

Reckless and Aggressive Driving

Multiple Traffic Violations

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.