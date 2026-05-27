Viking Pest Control Has Two Employees Among the Winners of the 2026 NPMA Impact Award for Women in Pest Management

Viking Pest Control's 2026 NPMA Women's Forum Impact Award Winners Cathy Zion and Alyse Wolff

Viking proudly announces Alyse Wolf and Cathy Zion as 2026 NPMA Impact Award Recipients

Alyse and Cathy exemplify the dedication, professionalism, and leadership that drive our industry forward.” — James McIntyre, President of Viking Pest Control

WARREN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Pest Control proudly announces Alyse Wolff, Director of Internal Operations, and Cathy Zion, Commercial Account Liaison, as recipients of this year’s NPMA Impact Award for Women in Pest Management, which recognizes outstanding women across the pest management industry. The awards honor women in all roles, including management, technical and service, sales, and office staff.Ms. Wolff has built a 13-year career with Viking Pest Control, serving in a variety of roles since beginning as a Customer Service Representative. Now Director of Internal Operations, her career has been defined by continuous advancement, demonstrating her dedication to leadership and operational excellence while making her a key asset to the Viking team.Ms. Zion also joined Viking as a Customer Service Representative in 2013 and has grown into her role as Commercial Account Liaison, where her communication and relationship-building skills have flourished. Her industry knowledge and commitment to client relationships have made her an invaluable member of the Viking team.As NPMA Impact Award winners, Ms. Wolff and Ms. Zion join a distinguished group of women helping shape the future of the pest management industry. This recognition highlights their accomplishments as well as our organization’s commitment to cultivating exceptional talent and professionalism. Sixteen women from the Anticimex family of companies were honored as part of the 2026 cohort of winners.“Alyse and Cathy exemplify the dedication, professionalism, and leadership that drive our industry forward,” said James McIntyre, President of Viking Pest Control. “Their commitment to both our customers and our team has made a lasting impact on our organization. We are incredibly proud to see them recognized with this well-deserved honor and grateful to have them representing Viking Pest Control and the pest management industry so exceptionally well.”Viking Pest Control is a trusted provider of pest management services, serving residential and commercial clients with integrity and expertise. With a customer-centric approach, the company offers comprehensive pest control solutions tailored to meet each customer's needs. Viking's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement set it apart as a trusted industry leader.

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