Garen Armstrong to Speak at Family Office Club’s Centimillionaire Strategy Session in NYC

Garen Armstrong Family Office Speaker Trussi.ai Roofing CRM Shamrock Cares

Forbes Council member and Shamrock Roofing Executive Director Garen Armstrong will discuss AI, operational growth, and legacy-focused business strategy.

I’m looking forward to reconnecting with longtime friends, meeting new faces, and sharing the strategies that have shaped my own journey.” — Garen Armstrong

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, operator, and roofing industry innovator Garen Armstrong will join an elite lineup of investors, founders, family office executives, and centimillionaire business leaders as a featured speaker at the upcoming Family Office Club Centimillionaire Strategy Session & Fireside Chat, taking place May 28–29 in New York City. Armstrong, known for scaling operations across multiple markets through Shamrock Roofing & Construction and emerging AI platform Trussi .ai, will share insights on operational efficiency, business scalability, artificial intelligence, and the evolving intersection between traditional industries and modern technology. “Honored to be speaking alongside such a powerhouse lineup,” said Armstrong. “It’s a privilege to share the stage with leaders I deeply respect in this space. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with longtime friends, meeting new faces, and sharing the strategies that have shaped my own journey.”As Executive Director behind one of the nation’s rapidly expanding roofing operations, Armstrong has become increasingly recognized for challenging outdated operational systems within the home services industry. Rather than continuing to rely on expensive legacy enterprise CRMs that often create administrative bottlenecks for field teams, Armstrong made the uncommon decision to aggressively test and implement a proprietary AI-driven operational platform while actively scaling a nine-location roofing company. That platform evolved into Trussi.ai, an AI-powered operating system designed specifically to help roofing and home service companies streamline workflows, improve field communication, reduce administrative burden, and create greater operational visibility without forcing operators into rigid enterprise software structures. “Most traditional software in roofing was built as a database, not as a true operational partner,” Armstrong explained. “We saw firsthand how companies were becoming trapped under the weight of expensive enterprise CRM models that still required project managers to spend hours behind a desk inputting data after being in the field all day. We believed there had to be a better way.” Armstrong’s willingness to implement operational change mid-scaleup reflects a broader philosophy centered on innovation, adaptability, and long-term infrastructure building. Under his leadership influence, Shamrock Roofing & Construction has continued expanding its national footprint while earning industry recognition for service quality, operational standards, and customer trust.Shamrock Roofing & Construction maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and has received recognition from leading manufacturers including Owens Corning and GAF for excellence in roofing installation and service. In addition to his business ventures, Armstrong is also a member of the Forbes Business Council, where he contributes insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, scaling operations, and emerging technology.The Family Office Club event will bring together investors, operators, and family office leaders focused on long-term wealth strategy, legacy planning, business growth, and strategic partnerships.“If you’re curious about family offices, whether you’re considering setting one up, optimizing an existing structure, or simply want to be in the room with growth-minded peers who think long-term about wealth, legacy, and impact, I’d highly recommend joining the Family Office Club,” Armstrong added. “Some of the best conversations and partnerships I’ve had started in rooms exactly like this one.”For more information, visit:GarenArmstrong.comTrussi.aiShamrock Roofing & Construction

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