In NC Strong Update, Governor Stein Celebrates North Carolina’s Military

Today Governor Josh Stein held his latest NC Strong Update to honor the servicemembers who keep North Carolinians safe.

Honoring North Carolina’s Servicemembers

May is Military Appreciation Month, celebrating North Carolina’s rich military heritage. Today Governor Stein signed an executive order aimed at strengthening North Carolina’s military communities. Executive Order No. 38 directs each cabinet agency to designate a Military Affairs Coordinator to coordinate shared efforts supporting servicemembers and recommend strategies for addressing opportunities and challenges in supporting military communities. Cross-agency collaborations efforts will be led by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“We can always do more to support our military and veterans, and we are determined to do all we can,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude. This executive order takes a whole-of-government approach to supporting servicemembers, veterans, and their families.”

"North Carolina is home to more than 200,000 military connected individuals and is one of the most military-friendly states in the country," said Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. "As Military Appreciation Month comes to a close, we recognize the dedication, strength, and sacrifice of our active-duty servicemembers, National Guard members, reservists, and veterans and to continue our service to them and their families."

“Veterans Bridge Home is honored to stand with Governor Stein, Secretary Mallette, and the State of North Carolina in this important effort,” said Blake Bourne, CEO of Veterans Bridge Home. “North Carolina’s military-connected community is one of our greatest strengths, but supporting servicemembers, veterans, and families requires coordination across government, community, and nonprofit partners. This executive order recognizes that no single agency or organization can do this work alone and that when we align our efforts, we can better serve those who have served.”

The executive order seeks to accomplish the following:

Enhancing state awareness of operations and programs that could impact military readiness and resilience

Bolstering cross-agency coordination to strengthen services for North Carolina military communities

Improving state communication with military communities and installations

North Carolina boasts the fourth-largest military presence in the nation, including the most populated Army base in the world and the primary East Coast base of the Marine Corps. The state is home to more than 90,000 active-duty military personnel, more than 40,000 National Guard and Reserve servicemembers, more than 600,000 military veterans, and nearly 150,000 military family members.

Governor Stein’s administration is committed to supporting North Carolina’s military families and veterans. Last year, he signed into law four bills that support servicemembers and their families, helping military spouses transfer their professional licenses from out of state, making it easier to remotely renew drivers’ licenses, aiding parents enrolling their children in public schools, and helping military students afford tuition in the University of North Carolina System. In August, Governor Stein announced North Carolina became a Do Your Part State – a joint initiative between Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association that supports military families. Governor Stein’s recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 creates a Transition Services Division within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to help assist servicemembers transitioning to veteran status. Governor Stein’s Critical Needs Budget called for increased funding for the state’s scholarship for children of wartime veterans; he signed this funding into law as part of House Bill 696.

Click here to read Executive Order No. 38.