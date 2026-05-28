TJM Labs Strengthens Pharmacy AI Platform with Expanded Patient Engagement and Workflow Capabilities

TJM Labs expands its pharmacy AI platform with Pharmesol, strengthening intelligent patient communication and voice AI capabilities across pharmacy operations.

Pharmesol's voice AI enables intelligent inbound and outbound interactions across patients, clinics, and PBMs, deepening TJM's integrated pharmacy platform.

TJM has always been focused on helping pharmacies do more without adding operational burden. The addition of Pharmesol strengthens our vision for a unified platform that supports pharmacy teams.” — Jonathan Adly, Founder and CEO at TJM Labs

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TJM Labs , a leader in AI automation for pharmacy operations, today announced the addition of Pharmesol to further strengthen its integrated pharmacy AI platform, deepening capabilities across pharmacy workflow automation, patient communication, and voice-enabled interactions As pharmacies face increasing staffing shortages, reimbursement pressure, and growing operational complexity, many organizations continue to rely on disconnected point solutions to manage their operations. TJM is taking a different approach by building a unified AI workforce platform for pharmacy, one designed to help pharmacies automate workflows, improve efficiency, and scale operations more effectively.“TJM has always been focused on helping pharmacies do more without adding operational burden,” said Jonathan Adly, Founder and CEO at TJM Labs. “The addition of Pharmesol strengthens our vision for a unified platform that supports pharmacy teams across intake, patient engagement, and operational efficiency. This is about creating a smarter, more scalable future for pharmacy.”TJM’s platform already supports more than 400 pharmacies and processes 300,000+ prescriptions daily, helping organizations reduce administrative burden, improve efficiency, and scale operations without increasing headcount. Through intelligent automation, TJM enables pharmacies to streamline workflows including prescription intake, data processing, refill management, prior authorizations, patient communication, and operational support.Building on TJM's existing voice AI capabilities, Pharmesol strengthens the platform's ability to automate inbound and outbound interactions with patients, provider clinics, and PBMs. This includes tasks like refill reminders, prescription status updates, appointment scheduling, delivery coordination, and provider follow-ups. Rather than relying on multiple vendors and siloed tools, pharmacies can access a broader range of automation capabilities through a single platform purpose-built for the unique demands of pharmacy operations.“TJM is building more than automation tools,” added Adly. “We’re building the AI workforce platform for pharmacy, one that helps teams reduce repetitive work, improve operational resilience, and focus their people on the highest-value activities.”The announcement comes as TJM continues to expand its platform capabilities to support retail, long-term care, specialty, compounding, and enterprise pharmacy organizations seeking scalable ways to modernize operations.To learn more about TJM's expanded platform capabilities or to schedule a demo, visit https://tjmlabs.com/contact-us/ About TJM LabsTJM Labs provides AI automation solutions purpose-built for pharmacy operations. Designed by pharmacists and engineers, TJM helps pharmacies streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and scale operations without increasing headcount. TJM’s integrated AI platform supports retail, LTC, specialty, compounding, and enterprise pharmacies through workflow automation, prescription processing, patient communication, and voice AI solutions.

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