HeartSnug and Lovell Government Services Partner to Expand Access to Women’s Privacy Garments Across VA and DoD Markets

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Strategic partnership expands access to women-focused privacy garments supporting dignity, comfort, and trauma-informed care across federal healthcare systems.

HeartSnug addresses an important need within women’s healthcare by helping facilities provide greater comfort, dignity, and privacy during sensitive procedures.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and HeartSnug, a women-founded medical apparel company dedicated to improving patient dignity and privacy during preventive care appointments and diagnostic procedures, announced today a strategic partnership to support federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Service (IHS).Under the partnership, Lovell Government Services will serve as HeartSnug’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor of Record, helping streamline federal procurement and increase access to HeartSnug products across government healthcare facilities.HeartSnug is a disposable medical garment designed specifically for women to provide privacy, dignity, and comfort during procedures requiring chest access, including cardiac stress testing, imaging, and other diagnostic exams. Unlike traditional open-front patient gowns, HeartSnug features a patented front Velcro closure and supportive elastic design that allows clinicians necessary procedural access while helping patients maintain modesty and chest support throughout care.As the Department of Veterans Affairs continues expanding women’s healthcare services nationwide, HeartSnug aligns with several key federal healthcare priorities, including:* Women Veterans’ healthcare* Trauma-informed care* Patient dignity and privacy* Comfort in open clinical environments* Improved patient experience during sensitive proceduresHeartSnug was developed to address common concerns women experience during medical appointments and diagnostic procedures, particularly in unfamiliar or high-volume clinical settings where exposure and discomfort can increase patient anxiety.“Women Veterans deserve thoughtful healthcare solutions that prioritize both clinical access and patient dignity,” said Lisa Humiston, Co-Founder of HeartSnug. “HeartSnug was created to improve patient privacy, comfort, and emotional support while still allowing providers the accessibility they need to perform procedures efficiently.”“Lovell is proud to partner with companies developing practical healthcare solutions that improve the patient experience across federal healthcare systems,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “HeartSnug addresses an important need within women’s healthcare by helping facilities provide greater comfort, dignity, and privacy during sensitive procedures.”Through Lovell Government Services, HeartSnug products will be available to federal healthcare providers through established government contracting pathways, helping streamline acquisition efforts while supporting agencies in meeting SDVOSB procurement goals.About HeartSnugHeartSnug is a women-founded medical apparel company focused on improving privacy, dignity, and comfort for women undergoing cardiac and diagnostic procedures requiring chest access. Designed to support both patients and clinicians, HeartSnug offers a practical alternative and complement to traditional open-front gowns in clinical settings. HeartSnug is an FDA Class I exempt medical device and an approved national vendor with Kaiser Permanente.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013, helping companies successfully enter and grow within the federal healthcare market. A three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers to better serve Veteran and military patient populations while expanding federal revenue opportunities.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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