High Lifter Products Partners with Shock Therapy Suspension to Deliver Premium Suspension Performance

High Lifter with Shock Therapy Suspension

By integrating Shock Therapy’s expertise with High Lifter’s proven suspension platforms, we’re delivering a complete package designed for serious riders who want both capability and comfort.” — Scott Smith

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Lifter Products is proud to announce a new collaboration and partnership with Shock Therapy Suspension , bringing industry-leading suspension upgrades to riders looking to maximize the performance of their UTVs.Through this collaboration, High Lifter now offers a full lineup of Shock Therapy Suspension upgrades, including spring kits, custom internal valving, and premium bolt-on replacement shocks such as Fox QS3 and RC2 shock packages. These suspension solutions are engineered to pair seamlessly with High Lifter’s renowned long travel and mid travel suspension kits.By combining High Lifter’s aggressive suspension systems with Shock Therapy’s race-proven tuning and shock technology, riders can expect improved handling, increased comfort, enhanced bottom-out resistance, and superior performance on trails, mud, rocks, and high-speed terrain. Each setup is specifically tuned for the High Lifter customer, their model vehicle, terrain and riding style, delivering an exceptionally smooth, plush ride quality with enhanced control and confidence on the trail.“This collaboration allows us to bring the next level of suspension performance to our customers,” said Scott Smith, General Manager. “By integrating Shock Therapy’s expertise with High Lifter’s proven suspension platforms, we’re delivering a complete package designed for serious riders who want both capability and comfort.”These new suspension upgrade options are available now through High Lifter’s official website and authorized dealers nationwide.For more information, visit www.highlifter.com

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