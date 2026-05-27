Central Virginia Special Education School Celebrates Thirty Years of Championing Students with Disabilities

Parents volunteer their time transforming "train car" interiors into classrooms at the Shrader Road campus before the big move in 2001. Navi the Gator, Northstar’s mascot, greets a student during a school event in the gymnasium. Northstar specializes in educating students with disabilities aged 5 - 24 in the Central Virginia area.

Northstar Academy and Career Center has grown from one small classroom into a leading educational center for students with disabilities.

I work with an incredible group of individuals who support each other and help take care of each other so that our students are served in the best way possible.” — Crystal Trent, Former Head of School

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 30 years, Northstar Academy and Career Center has served students with learning differences by focusing on one core belief: every student deserves an educational experience built around their individual needs. What began in 1996 as a small classroom inside a church has grown into a thriving campus that supports Central Virginia students academically, socially, and emotionally.Northstar was founded by Candace David, along with a group of parents and pediatric professionals who saw a need for a school where students with disabilities could learn in a safe, inclusive, and academically focused environment. At the time, many students who learned differently struggled in traditional school settings. Families often felt their children were being forced into systems that were not designed to support them.Determined to create something better, David opened Northstar Academy on September 19, 1996, with just 13 students in a Sunday school classroom at Epiphany Lutheran Church. She served as the first Head of School, working from a janitor’s closet while building a program centered on individualized instruction, acceptance, and belonging.Enrollment quickly grew, and within a few years Northstar moved into the former Victoria Station property on Shrader Road. Families volunteered countless hours transforming the train-car classrooms into learning spaces for students. Despite limited resources, the school prioritized providing students with experiences often associated with traditional schools: athletics, dances, prom, music, clubs, yearbook, and social activities that allowed students to feel included and connected.By 2002, Northstar celebrated its first graduating class. For many families, it was proof that the school’s mission was working. Students who had struggled elsewhere were making academic progress, building friendships, and gaining confidence.As Northstar entered its second decade, the school expanded its academic offerings and strengthened programs designed to support the whole child. Under the 13 year tenure of Head of School Dr. Patricia West, educators were consistently challenged to bring out the best in every student while maintaining high expectations rooted in compassion and support.One of the school’s defining developments was its emphasis on social-emotional learning. Recognizing that students needed support beyond academics, Northstar partnered with neuropsychologist Peter D. Patrick of the University of Virginia’s Kluge Children’s Rehabilitation Center to help create the school’s signature social skills program. The program focused on helping students manage emotions, resolve conflicts, engage socially, and develop life skills that would support independence and success beyond the classroom.At the same time, Northstar launched Countdown to Employment (CTE), a transition program for high school juniors and seniors. The program taught students how to search and apply for jobs, prepare for interviews, and gain practical work experience through partnerships with local businesses. These early career-readiness efforts became the foundation for what would later evolve into Northstar’s Career Center.Northstar also continued improving instruction through innovative teaching strategies and assistive technology. During a period of financial difficulty following the 2010 economic crisis, school leaders re-evaluated academic programming and introduced the Lindamood-Bell Learning Process™ to strengthen reading comprehension and math instruction. Teachers received specialized training, and the school adopted new approaches tailored to students’ learning styles.Technology also became an increasingly important part of the classroom experience. Promethean boards, Kindles, iPads, and other assistive tools helped students access instruction in ways that supported their individual needs. At the same time, Northstar strengthened professional standards by requiring special education licensure for all teachers. These efforts contributed to accreditation from the Virginia Association of Independent Schools (VAIS) and recognition as a “School of Excellence” by the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET), an honor Northstar has maintained for the past decade.In 2014, Northstar expanded its mission even further by opening a vocational training center for students ages 16–24. Now known as the Career Center, the program offered hands-on training in Hospitality, Materials Handling, Construction & Maintenance, Business Technology, and later Veterinary Assisting.The Career Center focuses on preparing students for employment and independent living through practical instruction, community partnerships, and industry-recognized credentials. Students build workplace skills while also learning executive functioning, workflow management, communication, and independent living strategies. The program eventually became a vendor for Virginia’s Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS), further strengthening employment pathways for students.Northstar entered its third decade with continued momentum and a growing reputation across Virginia. Under Head of School Crystal Trent, the school maintained its student-first approach while navigating one of the most challenging periods in modern education: the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff quickly adapted to remote and asynchronous learning to provide students with continuity and support during uncertain times.During this same period, Northstar launched a transformational capital campaign and purchased a 10 acre campus on Nuckols Road , formerly occupied by Strayer University. The move allowed the Academy and Career Center to unite under one roof for the first time, creating a more connected and collaborative environment for students and staff. Soon after, Northstar added a new gymnasium and community center , expanding opportunities for athletics, recreation, school events, and community engagement. The 16,000-square-foot facility officially opened in spring 2025 and symbolizes the school’s continued investment in spaces that inspire and support students.Beyond buildings and programs, Northstar’s culture remains central to its identity. Students are encouraged to be themselves, build friendships, and develop confidence in an environment where differences are accepted and celebrated. As one middle school student explained, “The teachers help me and everyone is accepted.”Today, Northstar Academy and Career Center stands as a leading resource for students with disabilities in Central Virginia. What began as a small vision shared in a living room has become a vibrant educational community where students are supported academically, socially, emotionally, and professionally.Thirty years later, Northstar continues helping students navigate the future — one individualized journey at a time.

Building Brighter Futures

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