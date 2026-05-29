Navatus Tax Advisors Launches to Provide Specialized Tax Support for Middle Market Businesses and Accounting Firms

Mike Smith, President of Navatus Tax

We built Navatus Tax to provide businesses and firms with flexible, high-quality support that allows them to scale effectively while maintaining the level of service their stakeholders expect.” — Mike Smith, President of Navatus Tax

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navatus Tax Advisors today announced its launch as a provider of tax advisory and specialized services for middle market businesses and accounting and advisory firms. The firm helps organizations expand capacity, navigate complexity, and achieve stronger financial outcomes through scalable, technically grounded tax solutions.Headquartered in Chicago, Navatus Tax was founded in response to increasing demand for high-quality tax expertise as organizations face evolving regulatory requirements, rising operational pressures, and ongoing workforce challenges. The firm partners directly with businesses as well as accounting and advisory organizations to deliver flexible support, specialized knowledge, and seamless integration with internal teams.Navatus Tax offers a focused suite of services designed to support both internal tax departments and professional service firms, with a particular strength in research and development (R&D) tax incentives. The firm delivers specialized R&D tax credit studies that identify qualifying activities, quantify eligible expenses, and align with Internal Revenue Code requirements. Through a disciplined, collaborative, and technically grounded approach, Navatus Tax helps clients navigate complexity, improve efficiency, and uncover meaningful tax savings opportunities.“As organizations continue to face staffing constraints, increasing complexity, and rising expectations, access to experienced tax professionals has become more important than ever,” said Mike Smith, President of Navatus Tax. “We built Navatus Tax to provide businesses and firms with flexible, high-quality support that allows them to scale effectively while maintaining the level of service and technical excellence their stakeholders expect.”Combining deep technical tax expertise with modern technology and emerging AI-driven efficiencies, Navatus Tax helps clients accelerate turnaround times, reduce operational strain during peak periods, and build sustainable capacity for long-term growth.“Our goal is to operate as a trusted extension of the teams we support,” added Smith. “Whether we are working directly with a business or alongside an accounting or advisory firm, we are committed to delivering practical solutions and measurable value.”About Navatus Tax AdvisorsNavatus Tax Advisors is a Chicago-based provider of tax advisory and outsourced support services for middle market businesses and accounting and advisory firms. The firm delivers accurate, efficient, and scalable solutions designed to help clients navigate complexity, strengthen operations, and grow with confidence.

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