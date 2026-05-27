Hankins Holdings LLC Announces Strategic Growth and Continued Expansion of The House of Vacuums

THe House of Vacuums Hankins Holdings LLC

Premium clean home retailer and lifestyle brand continues expansion while reinforcing long-term independent ownership strategy.

Consumers today want more than a transaction. They want expertise, service, and brands that align with their lifestyle and values.” — Cory Hankins, CEO of Hankins Holdings LLC

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium clean home retailer and lifestyle brand continues expansion while reinforcing long-term independent ownership strategy. Hankins Holdings LLC today announced the continued growth and modernization of its flagship brand, The House of Vacuums , reinforcing its position as a leading premium clean home retailer and service provider in the Southeast.Founded in 1970, The House of Vacuums has evolved from a traditional vacuum retailer into a modern clean home and lifestyle-focused company specializing in premium floorcare products, central vacuum systems, indoor air quality solutions, repairs, and customer education. The company currently represents several recognized industry brands including Miele, SEBO, Riccar, Aerus Electrolux and Oreck.Under the leadership of Cory Hankins, Hankins Holdings LLC has invested heavily in operational improvements, showroom enhancements, expanded service offerings, digital marketing initiatives, and elevated customer experience strategies designed to modernize the category and strengthen long-term growth.“The future of retail belongs to brands that create trust, expertise, and experience,” said Cory Hankins, CEO of Hankins Holdings LLC. “Consumers today are looking for more than a transaction. They want service, education, and brands that align with their lifestyle and values. That’s what we continue to build at The House of Vacuums.”The company has continued expanding its presence throughout the Southeast while also strengthening its digital footprint and social media reach through content-driven marketing, product education, and community engagement initiatives centered around clean living and home wellness.Hankins added that the company has received interest from multiple private equity groups and outside firms regarding potential acquisition opportunities involving The House of Vacuums.“We’ve been approached many times over the years regarding the possibility of buying or investing in the brand,” Hankins said. “While we appreciate the recognition and interest, The House of Vacuums is not for sale. We remain fully committed to growing the company independently while preserving the legacy, culture, and customer relationships that have defined the brand since 1970.”As consumer demand continues shifting toward health-conscious living, elevated home environments, and premium service experiences, Hankins Holdings LLC believes The House of Vacuums is uniquely positioned for continued growth within the expanding clean home and lifestyle market.Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in customer experience, operational infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and future expansion opportunities designed to strengthen the brand’s long-term position within the premium home and wellness sector.About Hankins Holdings LLCHankins Holdings LLC is a diversified holdings company based in North Carolina with interests in retail, service, manufacturing, and lifestyle-driven consumer brands. Through its flagship company, The House of Vacuums, the organization has become recognized for premium clean home solutions, expert service, and elevated customer experiences throughout the East CoastAbout The House of VacuumsFounded in 1970, The House of Vacuums specializes in premium vacuum systems, central vacuum solutions, indoor air quality products, repairs, maintenance, and clean home education. Known as “The Original Since 1970,” the company combines decades of expertise with a modern approach to clean living and customer experience.

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