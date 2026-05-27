GoodFaithExams.com Launches Nationwide Telehealth Platform for State-Compliant Good Faith Exams

Nurse-owned and clinician-built, GoodFaithExams.com gives med spas and nurse injectors access to defensible, state-compliant good faith exams at $26.99.

Too many clinics were forced to choose between speed and compliance. GoodFaithExams.com delivers fast but without shortcuts so providers can protect patients without compromising care and compliance.” — Dr. Micah Craig

HURST, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodFaithExams.com , a nurse-owned telehealth compliance platform, has launched nationwide to give licensed medical practices a faster and more defensible way to complete good faith exams. The platform guides practices through how good faith exams work, from patient intake to licensed provider review and compliant documentation. State-compliant evaluations are available at $26.99 per exam , no contracts, no minimums. Practices can sign up and start scheduling the same day.They ran the same practices they now serve.The team behind GoodFaithExams.com are nurses and clinicians who spent years running med spas and managing multi-location clinics. They were not observers. They were operators who faced the same compliance gaps their clients face today.They kept running into one problem: no reliable, affordable way to get a properly documented good faith exam without slowing down patient flow or cutting corners. So they built one.The problem they set out to fix:Good faith exam requirements are widely misunderstood. Requirements vary by state and service type. Many platforms were built for speed, not defensibility. The result is practices operating with documentation that will not hold up under regulatory review.Every exam on GoodFaithExams.com involves a live evaluation by a licensed good faith exams provider, an independent clinical decision, and documentation that reflects real clinical reasoning.What a Good Faith Exam actually requires:A good faith exam is an independent medical evaluation to determine whether a patient is an appropriate candidate for a requested service. It is required before administering weight loss programs, hormone therapies, and a range of aesthetic treatments. It is not a checkbox. When something goes wrong, it is the first document a regulator or attorney will ask for. GoodFaithExams.com built its good faith exam telemedicine model around that reality.The price of compliance:At $26.99 per exam with no fees and no minimums, the platform makes telehealth based GFE services accessible to practices of any size. Built to serve med spas, nurse-led practices, and providers offering hormone therapy, weight loss programs, and aesthetic services nationwide.Licensed medical practices across the country can get started with GoodFaithExams.com Monday through Sunday. Med spa owners, nurse injectors, and regulated aesthetic providers ready to operate with compliant, defensible good faith exams can visit goodfaithexams.com to create an account and begin scheduling same-day. No contract. No minimum. No subscriptions.

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