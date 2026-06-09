Change Denver 2027

Association of Change Management Professionals® Opens Registration for Change Denver 2027

Change Denver 2027 is designed to combine practical learning, global perspectives, and the energy that comes from being part of a passionate professional community.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) has officially opened registration for Change Denver 2027, taking place May 1–4, 2027, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.As ACMP’s largest North American conference in 2027, Change Denver 2027 will bring together change management professionals from around the world for an engaging, interactive experience focused on professional development, collaboration, innovation, and community connection. Attendees will experience educational sessions, networking opportunities, sponsor and exhibit activations, and social events designed to strengthen relationships and advance the practice of change management.Early access registration rates are available through September 30, 2026.“Change is moving faster than ever, and professionals need opportunities to come together, learn from one another, and build meaningful connections,” said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. “Change Denver 2027 is designed to create exactly that kind of experience—one that combines practical learning, global perspectives, and the energy that comes from being part of a passionate professional community.”The conference will feature more than 35 educational sessions across multiple tracks, inspiring presentations, interactive learning opportunities, and optional workshops for deeper skill development.“Events like Change Denver help elevate the profession by creating space for practitioners to exchange ideas, explore emerging trends, and strengthen their capabilities,” said Rich Batchelor, ACMP Board President. “Whether attendees are experienced leaders or newer practitioners, they will leave with valuable insights, expanded networks, and practical strategies they can immediately apply in their organizations.”Attendees will also have opportunities to engage directly with sponsors and exhibitors showcasing tools, technologies, and services that support organizational transformation and change success.Change Denver 2027 is open to change management professionals, HR leaders, project managers, consultants, organizational leaders, and anyone involved in driving change within their organizations.For registration and event information, please click here ###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.