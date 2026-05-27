Super Lock and Key Launches Expanded Residential and Commercial Security Services Across Saint Petersburg

St. Petersburg auto locksmith services Residential and commercial locksmith Super Locksmith Car Key replacement types

Local locksmith company strengthens emergency lockout, car key replacement, and security solutions for homeowners and businesses in St. Petersburg, Florida.

We provide reliable emergency locksmith services in Saint Petersburg with quick response times and professional on-site solutions day or night.” — Jordan

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Lock and Key has expanded its mobile locksmith operations in St. Petersburg, adding field technicians and on-site equipment in response to increased service demand across Pinellas County. The expansion focuses on reducing response times for emergency lockouts and enabling more residential, commercial, and automotive jobs to be completed in a single visit.The investment includes additional vehicles equipped for on-site key cutting and transponder programming, expanded rekey and hardware inventory, and broader scheduling coverage across the seven-day service window."The expansion aligns staffing and tooling with the call volume recorded across St. Petersburg and surrounding communities," said a Super Lock and Key spokesperson. "Customers calling for an emergency lockout or a lost car key expect the work finished on the first visit. Carrying more capability in the field is what makes that possible."Expanded Service CapabilitiesThe mobile fleet now supports a broader range of on-site work across three service categories:Automotive — vehicle entry, laser-cut and transponder key programming, ignition repair and replacement, push-to-start fob codingResidential — non-destructive entry, lock rekey, deadbolt repair and replacement, smart-lock installation and integrationCommercial — office and storefront entry, master key systems, high-security rekeys, door hardware service, exit devices, and panic bar installationService Coverage AreaPrimary neighborhood coverage in St. Petersburg includes Downtown, Old Northeast, Historic Kenwood, Snell Isle, Crescent Lake, Jungle Terrace, Coquina Key, and Shore Acres. Adjacent service areas across Pinellas County include Gulfport, Pinellas Park, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, Largo, and Clearwater.Standard service hours are Monday through Sunday, 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with after-hours dispatch available for emergency lockouts.ResourcesLocal service page: https://superlockandkey.com/locksmith-st-petersburg-fl/ Google Business Profile: https://share.google/lZ1ToOu4QOmBvCk21 Service overview: https://superlockandkey.com/locksmith/ About Super Lock and KeySuper Lock and Key is a mobile locksmith service operating across Tampa Bay and Pinellas County, with technicians dispatched for residential, commercial, and automotive work. Field teams perform on-site diagnostics, key cutting and programming, lock rekeys, hardware installation, and emergency lockout response.Business InformationSuper Lock and Key – St. Petersburg1624 4th St S, Suite BSt. Petersburg, FL 33701(727) 513-0884Media ContactJordan ASuper Lock and Key — Media Relationscontact@superlockandkey.com(727) 513-0884

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