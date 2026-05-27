Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,834 in the last 365 days.

Super Lock and Key Launches Expanded Residential and Commercial Security Services Across Saint Petersburg

St. Petersburg Lockmith by Super Locksmith

St. Petersburg auto locksmith services

keypad

Residential and commercial locksmith

Locksmith Near me

Super Locksmith Car Key replacement types

Local locksmith company strengthens emergency lockout, car key replacement, and security solutions for homeowners and businesses in St. Petersburg, Florida.

We provide reliable emergency locksmith services in Saint Petersburg with quick response times and professional on-site solutions day or night.”
— Jordan
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Lock and Key has expanded its mobile locksmith operations in St. Petersburg, adding field technicians and on-site equipment in response to increased service demand across Pinellas County. The expansion focuses on reducing response times for emergency lockouts and enabling more residential, commercial, and automotive jobs to be completed in a single visit.

The investment includes additional vehicles equipped for on-site key cutting and transponder programming, expanded rekey and hardware inventory, and broader scheduling coverage across the seven-day service window.

"The expansion aligns staffing and tooling with the call volume recorded across St. Petersburg and surrounding communities," said a Super Lock and Key spokesperson. "Customers calling for an emergency lockout or a lost car key expect the work finished on the first visit. Carrying more capability in the field is what makes that possible."

Expanded Service Capabilities
The mobile fleet now supports a broader range of on-site work across three service categories:

Automotive — vehicle entry, laser-cut and transponder key programming, ignition repair and replacement, push-to-start fob coding
Residential — non-destructive entry, lock rekey, deadbolt repair and replacement, smart-lock installation and integration
Commercial — office and storefront entry, master key systems, high-security rekeys, door hardware service, exit devices, and panic bar installation

Service Coverage Area
Primary neighborhood coverage in St. Petersburg includes Downtown, Old Northeast, Historic Kenwood, Snell Isle, Crescent Lake, Jungle Terrace, Coquina Key, and Shore Acres. Adjacent service areas across Pinellas County include Gulfport, Pinellas Park, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, Largo, and Clearwater.
Standard service hours are Monday through Sunday, 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with after-hours dispatch available for emergency lockouts.
Resources

Local service page: https://superlockandkey.com/locksmith-st-petersburg-fl/
Google Business Profile: https://share.google/lZ1ToOu4QOmBvCk21
Service overview: https://superlockandkey.com/locksmith/

About Super Lock and Key
Super Lock and Key is a mobile locksmith service operating across Tampa Bay and Pinellas County, with technicians dispatched for residential, commercial, and automotive work. Field teams perform on-site diagnostics, key cutting and programming, lock rekeys, hardware installation, and emergency lockout response.
Business Information
Super Lock and Key – St. Petersburg
1624 4th St S, Suite B
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(727) 513-0884
Media Contact
Jordan A
Super Lock and Key — Media Relations
contact@superlockandkey.com
(727) 513-0884

Jordan A
Super Locksmith Saint Petersburg
+1 727-513-0884
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Super Lock and Key Launches Expanded Residential and Commercial Security Services Across Saint Petersburg

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.