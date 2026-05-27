Super Lock and Key Launches Expanded Residential and Commercial Security Services Across Saint Petersburg
Local locksmith company strengthens emergency lockout, car key replacement, and security solutions for homeowners and businesses in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The investment includes additional vehicles equipped for on-site key cutting and transponder programming, expanded rekey and hardware inventory, and broader scheduling coverage across the seven-day service window.
"The expansion aligns staffing and tooling with the call volume recorded across St. Petersburg and surrounding communities," said a Super Lock and Key spokesperson. "Customers calling for an emergency lockout or a lost car key expect the work finished on the first visit. Carrying more capability in the field is what makes that possible."
Expanded Service Capabilities
The mobile fleet now supports a broader range of on-site work across three service categories:
Automotive — vehicle entry, laser-cut and transponder key programming, ignition repair and replacement, push-to-start fob coding
Residential — non-destructive entry, lock rekey, deadbolt repair and replacement, smart-lock installation and integration
Commercial — office and storefront entry, master key systems, high-security rekeys, door hardware service, exit devices, and panic bar installation
Service Coverage Area
Primary neighborhood coverage in St. Petersburg includes Downtown, Old Northeast, Historic Kenwood, Snell Isle, Crescent Lake, Jungle Terrace, Coquina Key, and Shore Acres. Adjacent service areas across Pinellas County include Gulfport, Pinellas Park, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, Largo, and Clearwater.
Standard service hours are Monday through Sunday, 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with after-hours dispatch available for emergency lockouts.
Resources
Local service page: https://superlockandkey.com/locksmith-st-petersburg-fl/
Google Business Profile: https://share.google/lZ1ToOu4QOmBvCk21
Service overview: https://superlockandkey.com/locksmith/
About Super Lock and Key
Super Lock and Key is a mobile locksmith service operating across Tampa Bay and Pinellas County, with technicians dispatched for residential, commercial, and automotive work. Field teams perform on-site diagnostics, key cutting and programming, lock rekeys, hardware installation, and emergency lockout response.
Business Information
Super Lock and Key – St. Petersburg
1624 4th St S, Suite B
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(727) 513-0884
Media Contact
Jordan A
Super Lock and Key — Media Relations
contact@superlockandkey.com
(727) 513-0884
Jordan A
Super Locksmith Saint Petersburg
+1 727-513-0884
email us here
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