SKLAR KIRSH CO-FOUNDER AND CO-CHAIRMAN JEFFREY SKLAR NAMED “LEGAL VISIONARY” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Jeff Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Founder and Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar has been recognized for the second, consecutive year as a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times in a special feature.“The attorneys featured in the following pages distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve,” states the publication.“I am incredibly honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Times alongside such an esteemed group of legal professionals,” said Sklar. “It is a testament to the exceptional team we have built and underscores our shared passion for excellence.”Sklar “couples elite legal representation with entrepreneurial innovation as the co-founder and general counsel of PortOptix, an AI-powered platform designed to increase EBITDA and exit valuations for portfolio companies,” shares the feature. Renowned for his "entrepreneurial-first" mindset, he navigates high-stakes mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures by aligning precise legal strategy with his clients' commercial goals. Recently, Sklar was also named a Black Swan Global Negotiator Award Honoree and recognized among the “Top 100 Lawyers in Los Angeles” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

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