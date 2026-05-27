Mother Earth International™ Accredits EarthVibes™ Music & Wellness Festival, Creating Model for Whole Person Wellness

Organizations Globally Gather For One Mission - To Care for the Earth like Our Life Depends On it - Because it Does.

As More Children and Families Struggle to Get By, Whole-Person Wellness and Regenerative Community Building Becomes Paramount

It's not a cause. It's a culture. We're making it cool to respect moms, women, and the Great Mother. And the thing is, everyone benefits. Everyone seems to realize, it could've always felt this good.” — Jenny Carrington

FARMINGDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Earth™ has announced their Board and accreditation support of the upcoming Touch Mother Earth™ EarthVibes™ Music & Wellness Festival in Farmingdale, New Jersey, alongside an expansion of wellness, youth empowerment, environmental education, and regenerative community initiatives across the United States and internationally.Presented through the Touch Mother Earth™ community, the upcoming EarthVibes™ Music & Wellness Festival will bring together conscious artists, inclusive movement workshops, mindfulness, wellness education, environmental stewardship, healing creative arts, and community experiences for all ages and abilities reflecting the two organizations' shared broader philosophy of whole-person wellness.Originally rooted in yoga, movement, and holistic wellness experiences, 501(c)(3) non-profit Freedom2Fit Inc. evolved over time into Mother Earth™ through years of drug and alcohol-free community festivals, environmental education, wellness programming, and regenerative partnerships focused on the connection between human wellbeing and environmental wellbeing, with increasingly more programming incorporating nature immersion.Today, Freedom2Fit Inc. and Mother Earth™ operate as complementary expressions of the same nonprofit with one broader mission: helping individuals and communities move from surviving to thriving through movement and music as medicine, nutrition and food as friendship, mentorship for social mobility, cultural education, trauma-informed care, human redemption, and spirit-led radical collaboration. The goal is to establish loving families, strong community values, "better for you" businesses and products, trust, integrity, honesty, and reliability within the Mother Earth™ ecosystem.Most recently, Mother Earth™ participated in the MFA Wellness Expo 2026 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Los Angeles County, hosted by Modest Fly Art Inc. through the leadership of organizer and Mother Earth™ Board Chairperson Karla Silva. The expo brought together wellness practitioners, nonprofits, artists, educators, and community leaders focused on accessible healing-centered programming and whole-person wellness.At the event, Mother Earth™ showcased its Nutrition Station™ initiative, focused on whole-food wellness, juicing, gardening, composting, sustainability, and environmental mindfulness. The organization’s wellness mission was also recently featured nationally in USA Today , highlighting its growing focus on food security, movement, and community-centered health solutions.In 2024, Mother Earth™ also helped launch its premier Earth SCHOOL™ educational initiative in Los Angeles in partnership with Moffett-Lennox Elementary School, with support from school liaison Sandra Maramonte. The program reached more than 800 participants and introduced students and families to gardening, nutrition literacy, composting, environmental stewardship, mindfulness, and experiential learning. MFA leadership Iren Tsaturyan and Sofia Kazorian were also vendors for this Earth SCHOOL event, establishing how a culture of reciprocity is growing among local NPOs. A similar relationship emerged between current environmental partner Zer0 Debris led by Mother Earth™ board member Tristan Kendall, who both taught at Earth SCHOOL and seperately leads beach cleanups monthly in Santa Monica.In 2025, Freedom2Fit Inc. was selected as the recipient of a significant community recovery grant supporting rebuilding and youth wellness initiatives following the Southern California fires in the Palisades, including expanded access to movement-based wellness and sports programming like tennis and live ball.Freedom2Fit Inc. also emphasizes the importance of music, movement, and creative expression as part of holistic wellness. Founder Jenny Carrington recently released the single Love Revolution, with 100% of proceeds from the song and upcoming album releases benefiting the nonprofit’s programming. The album also features multiple songs from collaborators internationally including Nigeria and South Africa. The organization says music, art, movement, and environmental education all play important roles in helping young people process experiences, strengthen identity, build confidence, and envision healthier futures.Additional resilience and recovery initiatives being explored by Freedom2Fit Inc., doing business as Mother Earth™, include pathways supporting young people aging out of foster care, college-age students, and underserved youth through mentorship, farming partnerships, wellness education, and regenerative entrepreneurship.Founder Jenny Carrington is also engaged in conversations and collaborative vision-building with organizations including PESA — Parents, Educators, Teachers, and Students in Action — led by Seymour Amster, Esq., and Return to Honor, led by Don Kirchner. Both organizations focus on supporting vulnerable and system-impacted youth through trauma-informed mentorship, leadership development, workforce pathways, and wellness-centered re-entry programming. We are currently preparing to integrate some of the media and arts that been historically central to Freedom2Fit, Inc. into the Return to Honor and PESA internship program - preparing for youth to learn about new careers like beekeeping, culinary arts, documentary filmmaking, and more.Among these emerging partnerships is Nature’s Vineyards in New York State, an organic winery led by Joshua Douglass, Esq. and his father, focused on sustainable beverage options and microbiome-conscious agricultural practices. All collaborators agree that training youth in less traditional but much needed agricultural sectors is an overlooked strategy for long-term engagement in a pathway with purpose.Mother Earth™ global accreditations have also expanded, with sustained youth and environmental initiatives in Kenya, Malawi, Pakistan, and beyond.One highlighted partner, Empowered Dreams Initiative in Nairobi, has supported thousands of children and families through mentorship, feeding programs, and youth empowerment initiatives. Led by Samwel Otachi, the Kenya non-profit was recently featured on their local news for serving over 650 children at each event, including now implementing a Mother Earth™ Nutrition Station™.Among Mother Earth’s emerging ambassadors is 18-year-old Tabitha Bwana, who began with the organization nearly two years ago and has since become a Nutrition Station™ ambassador and young entrepreneur supporting orphans in her community.The organization also recognized international collaborators including Kevin Ouma Owour of Kanyanjwa Grove, Silas Sayianka of St. Elizabeth’s Girls School, Dr. Syed of Ameer Farms in Pakistan, Odetta Kaonda of the Mother Earth Initiative in Malawi.Lizzy Blake of SelfHealWithLiz, Certified BodyTalk & Yoga Practitioner, good friend of Carrington and also an educator with the Earth SCHOOL™, says: “Transformation starts with a choice to observe life with curiosity instead of judgement. I like to say, 'Hmm. Isn't this interesting. I wonder what my next through is going to be?”Mother Earth™ approaches funding with the same curiosity. Much of its support has grassroots collaboration, volunteerism, personal investment from board leadership, and friendly community donations. We together feel curious and excited about the next big wave of development. To plant a seed for our future, visit: www.gofundme.com/earthschool

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