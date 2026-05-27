María Dolores by Edgar Núñez consolidates its gastronomic leadership by being recognized in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide

Restaurant María Dolores by Edgar Núñez María Dolores' Dish María Dolores Restaurant

María Dolores by Edgar Núñez has been distinguished as a recommended restaurant for the third consecutive year in the MICHELIN Guide 2026.

“Cooking at María Dolores means honoring Mexican ingredients, their origin, seasonality, and stories. Remaining in the MICHELIN Guide reflects our team’s discipline, passion, and consistency”.” — Chef Edgar Núñez

CANCUN, MEXICO, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the 5+ star all-inclusive, adults-only luxury resort operated and marketed by ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that its restaurant, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, has been distinguished as a recommended restaurant for the third consecutive year in the MICHELIN Guide 2026.

According to the MICHELIN Guide, the contemporary Mexican cuisine concept led by renowned Chef Edgar Núñez stands out for its richness and creativity. The menu features a wide selection of dishes, alongside off-menu creations and a tasting experience that celebrates the restaurant’s most emblematic flavors.

“For ATELIER Playa Mujeres, having María Dolores by Edgar Núñez remain in the MICHELIN Guide 2026 represents the continuity of a project built with vision, dedication, and deep respect for the guest experience. This recognition speaks to the consistency of a team that understands gastronomy as an essential part of our hospitality and the value of continuing to elevate our resort’s culinary offering before national and international audiences,” commented Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles.

The MICHELIN Guide has established itself as an international benchmark in gastronomy thanks to its ongoing commitment to readers and its rigorous selection process, based on five global pillars: quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the emotion the Chef conveys through each dish, and consistency over time.

Recognized by the MICHELIN Guide and awarded 5 Stars by Forbes Travel Guide, this culinary destination is more than a dining experience: it is a celebration of nature and Mexican culture. The combination of unique flavors and local narratives creates a sensory experience that enriches the spirit and leaves a lasting impression.



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